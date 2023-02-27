Pac-12 QB football preseason rankings, according to Athlon Sports





The Pac-12 Conference should be strong again in 2023, and the football programs that struggled last year may be a bit better this year. The quarterbacks in the conference look dangerous. Cam Rising returns to Utah for another year, and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC seems a popular choice to win the prize again. Buy Buffalo’s tickets Washington signal caller Michael Penix Jr. will be back, as will Washington State QB Cam Ward. And Shedeur Sanders came to Colorado for a revamped Buffs team. Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports gave his early Pac-12 QB ranking, and it’s no surprise who tops the list. 12 ARI PATU, STANFORD

Tanner McKee is gone and Troy Taylor’s first QB at Stanford is Ari Patu. It could be a tough year in Palo Alto. 11 SAM JACKSON, CALIFORNIA

Sam Jackson transferred from TCU to Cal and becomes the starter for the Golden Bears. 10 DREW PYNE, THE STATE OF ARIZONA

Drew Pyne moved to Arizona State from Notre Dame and will be the first starting QB for new Sun Devils HC Kenny Dillingham. 9 DANTE MOORE, UCLA

Dante Moore is a wild card here. Yes, he is very talented, but UCLA could start former Kent State QB Colin Schlee or even Ethan Garbers. The talent is there. 8 CAM WARD, STATE OF WASHINGTON

Cameron Ward played well in 2022, but the Cougars expect more from him this season. 7 SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

Sheduer Sanders is by far the biggest wild card of the Pac-12. He played great at Jackson State, but the question is how quickly he adapts to FBS football. 6 JAYDEN FROM LAURA, ARIZONA

Jedd Fisch’s team is interesting for 2023 and Jayden de Laura should take another big step forward. 5 DJ UIGALELEI, THE STATE OF OREGON

There is a lot of QB talent this year and a former Clemson QB is now the starter in Corvallis. 4 CAMERON RICE, UTAH

Cam Rising probably made the right decision to return in 2023, and he needs to play well again to have a decent chance of being called up in 2024. 3 BONIX, OREGON

Bo Nix also returned to Eugene for another year. The former Auburn QB was sensational in 2022 and will look to replicate that this season. 2 MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON

Michael Penix Jr. came over from Indiana and thrived in his first year with Kalen DeBoer. Penix is ​​another player who should receive Heisman Trophy buzz. 1 CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy with ease, and the Trojans’ starter looks like the surefire No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. There’s no question about that, I believe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradobuffaloeswire.usatoday.com/lists/pac-12-football-preseason-qb-rankings-per-athlon-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos