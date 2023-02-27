Connect with us

Pac-12 QB football preseason rankings, according to Athlon Sports

The Pac-12 Conference should be strong again in 2023, and the football programs that struggled last year may be a bit better this year.

The quarterbacks in the conference look dangerous. Cam Rising returns to Utah for another year, and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC seems a popular choice to win the prize again.

Washington signal caller Michael Penix Jr. will be back, as will Washington State QB Cam Ward. And Shedeur Sanders came to Colorado for a revamped Buffs team.

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports gave his early Pac-12 QB ranking, and it’s no surprise who tops the list.

12

ARI PATU, STANFORD

November 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand over the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner McKee is gone and Troy Taylor’s first QB at Stanford is Ari Patu. It could be a tough year in Palo Alto.

11

SAM JACKSON, CALIFORNIA

December 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Sam Jackson (16) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Jackson transferred from TCU to Cal and becomes the starter for the Golden Bears.

10

DREW PYNE, THE STATE OF ARIZONA

November 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Pyne moved to Arizona State from Notre Dame and will be the first starting QB for new Sun Devils HC Kenny Dillingham.

9

DANTE MOORE, UCLA

Detroit King quarterback Dante Moore appears to pass against Birmingham Brother Rice during the first half of the Division 3 regional championship game in Detroit on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Dante Moore is a wild card here. Yes, he is very talented, but UCLA could start former Kent State QB Colin Schlee or even Ethan Garbers. The talent is there.

8

CAM WARD, STATE OF WASHINGTON

September 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is forced out of the pocket by Idaho Vandals defensive lineman Zach Krotzer (96) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Ward played well in 2022, but the Cougars expect more from him this season.

7

SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

December 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sheduer Sanders is by far the biggest wild card of the Pac-12. He played great at Jackson State, but the question is how quickly he adapts to FBS football.

6

JAYDEN FROM LAURA, ARIZONA

September 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures toward the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jedd Fisch’s team is interesting for 2023 and Jayden de Laura should take another big step forward.

5

DJ UIGALELEI, THE STATE OF OREGON

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) fades back to pass near North Carolina defensive lineman Kevin Hester (98) during the first quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, Saturday December 3, 2022.
Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

There is a lot of QB talent this year and a former Clemson QB is now the starter in Corvallis.

4

CAMERON RICE, UTAH

September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; UNITED STATES; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football Utah Asu Utah at Asu

Cam Rising probably made the right decision to return in 2023, and he needs to play well again to have a decent chance of being called up in 2024.

3

BONIX, OREGON

November 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) jumps into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown carry against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix also returned to Eugene for another year. The former Auburn QB was sensational in 2022 and will look to replicate that this season.

2

MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON

November 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) falls back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. came over from Indiana and thrived in his first year with Kalen DeBoer. Penix is ​​another player who should receive Heisman Trophy buzz.

1

CALEB WILLIAMS, USC

November 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy with ease, and the Trojans’ starter looks like the surefire No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. There’s no question about that, I believe.

