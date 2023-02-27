No. 43 Womens Tennis Defeats JMU and Duquesne in Doubleheader





Next game: in the state of Ohio 3/4/2023 | afternoon March 04 (Sat) / 12 noon bee ohio state History UNIVERSTY PARK, Pa. The Penn State women’s tennis team (8-5) secured a 4-1 win over James Madison (4-4) and a 6-1 win over Duquesne (4-3). JMU DOUBLE James Madison’s women’s tennis struck first and took the double. Charles Friedland And Olivia Dorner fell to the number 3 position in their match 6–3 against Daria Afanasyeva and Alexandra Prudente. At number 2, Ioana Gheorghita And Alexandra Nielsen took on Daria Munteanu/Daniela Voloh. The pair lost their match 6-3, giving JMU the double point. At No. 1 doubles, Sofia Czechlystova And Carla Girbau Ines Oliveria and Kylie Moulin led 5-4 before the game was abandoned. SINGLE The Nittany Lions won four singles games to tally victory over James Madison. No. 42 Sofia Czechlystova started the singles victories for the Blauw-Wit at the number 1 position. She defeated Kylie Mouin 6-0, 6-4. Ioana Gheorghita added the second singles point for Penn State. At number 3, Gheorghita beat Ines Oliveira 6-4, 6-2. At number 4, Olivia Dorner won a hard-fought game against Daniela Voloh, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7). Yvonne Zuffova won the game for the Nittany Lions with a comeback victory over Daria Afanasyeva, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Alexandra Nielsen Hope Moulin was leading 6-3 going into the second set when the match was halted. Charles Friedland tied 1–1 in the second set after falling 6–3 in the opening frame. RESULTS No. 43 Penn State 4, JMU 1 Double result Sofia Czechlystova / Carla Girbau (PSU) vs. Ines Oliveria/Kylie Moulin (JMU) unfinished Daria Munteanu/Daniela Voloh (JMU) defeated. Ioana Gheorghita / Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) 6-3 Daria Afanasyeva/Alexandra Prudente (JMU) defeated. Charles Friedland / Olivia Dorner (PSU) 6-3 Order of Finish: 3, 2 Singles results No. 42 Sofia Czechlystova (PSU) final. Kylie Moulin (JMU) 6-0, 6-4 Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) final. Daria Afanasyeva (JMU) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 Ioana Gheorghita (PSU) final. Ines Oliveira (JMU) 6-4, 6-2 Olivia Dorner (PSU) final. Daniela Voloh (JMU) 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) Daria Munteanu (JMU) vs. Charles Friedland (PSU) 6-3, 1-1, unfinished Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) vs. Hope Moulin (JMU) 6-3, unfinished Order of completion: 1, 3, 4, 2 DUQUESNE DOUBLE Penn State won on all three courts to take the first point of the game. The Nittany Lions did not let the Dukes take the lead in any of the three games. Ioana Gheorghita And Alexandra Nielsen scored the first doubles win for Blauw-Wit at number 2, 6-1, against Jasa Roka and Anastasiia Kotsyuba. At number 3, Olivia Dorner And Alina Lebedev defeated Ana Utrilla Benito and Ellen Shanahan 6-2 to take home the double point. Sofia Czechlystova And Carla Girbau won their match against Margot Pessy and Daniela Latoni 6-4 to complete the doubles sweep. SINGLE Ioana Gheorghita started the singles wins for Penn State in the No. 2 position. She won over Daniela Latoni 6-3, 6-2. Olivia Dorner declared victory for the No. 3 ranking against Margot Pessy, 6-3, 6-1. Yvonne Zuffova picked up her second game of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Natasha Novak. At number 4, Alexandra Nielsen handily defeated Ellen Shanahan 6-2, 6-1. Alina Lebedev capped off Penn State’s wins for the day by adding its sixth point of the game with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Anastasiia Kotsyuba. RESULTS No. 43 Penn State 6, Duquesne 1 Double result Sofia Czechlystova / Carla Girbau (PSU) final. Margot Pessy/Daniel Latoni (DUQ) 6-4 Ioana Gheorghita / Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) final. Jasa Roka/Anastasia Kotsyuba (DUQ) 6-1 Olivia Dorner / Alina Lebedev (PSU) final. Ana Utrilla Benito/Ellen Shanahan (DUQ) 6-2 Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1 Singles results Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) final. Natasha Novak (DUQ) 6-3, 6-2 Ioana Gheorghita (PSU) final. Daniela Latoni (DUQ) 6-1, 6-4 Olivia Dorner (PSU) final. Margot Pessy (DUQ) 6-3, 6-1 Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) final. Ellen Shanahan (OLD) 6-2, 6-1 Alina Lebedev (PSU) final. Anastasiia Kotsyuba (DUQ) 6-0, 6-1 Jasa Roka (DUQ) defeated. Danielle Alamo (PSU) 7-5, 6-4 Order of completion: 2, 3, 1, 4, 5, 6 NEXT ONE The Penn State women’s tennis team travels to Columbus to continue the Big Ten game against Ohio State on Saturday, March 4 at noon ET Keep up with the Penn State women’s tennis team at GoPSUsports.com. Follow our Instagram for ongoing updates throughout the year@pennstatewtennisand Twitter@pennstateWTEN.

