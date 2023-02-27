Building the dream team – Chinadaily.com.cn

National trials meet blockbuster billing as Team China’s ambitions begin to take shape

Above, left to right: Sun Yingsha underscored her dominance by winning gold in women’s singles last week at the Team China tryout tournament, while veteran Ma Long turned back the years to claim the men’s singles crown. Below: China’s up and coming paddlers and less established players also impressed in the infamous competitive trials. WEI XIAOHAO/CHINA DAILY



With the world’s best table tennis players, the Team China tryout tournament is as tough and exciting as any major international event. The final edition of the trials took place last week in Beijing, where the best in the country went head to head for the chance to represent Team China at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, in May.

Thursday’s men’s singles final was a blockbuster, pitting current world No. 1 Fan Zhendong against 34-year-old reigning Olympic singles champion Ma Long, with the latter triumphing 3-0 to claim gold .

“I prepared very well for the tryout and I gave a great performance and managed to keep my concentration throughout the game, although I didn’t expect a 3-0 result. When I play against players like Fan Zhendong , every little mistake can cost you your head.” competition, even if you’re in charge,” Ma said.

“In recent years I haven’t always been able to beat Fan. So today I had very little pressure and just wanted to give my best. This win is definitely a huge boost to my confidence.”

Ma’s 3-0 victory shot straight to the top of trending news lists on Chinese social media on Thursday night, with fans marveling at the veteran’s shocked triumph. Within just two hours, the hashtag “Ma Long 3-0 Fan Zhendong” had been viewed more than 100 million times on Weibo.

“Fan Zhendong and Ma Long are the world’s two best players in men’s singles, and it is clear from the tryout that Ma Long is currently in better shape. Even at his age, Ma Long has shown that he can raise his level said Wang Hao, head coach of the men’s team.

“His professionalism deserves our respect. He just gets better and better. And I am confident that he can continue and reproduce this wonderful form on the international stage.”

In the women’s world number 1 Sun Yingsha played through the pain of a foot injury midway through the game to beat Chen Xingtong 3-0 in the final on Thursday. After that, the 22-year-old sensation Sun remained typically humble.

“I know Chen Xingtong well as a teammate and a friend. I just focus on the game. The first two games were intense and I was lucky enough to win the most important points. We play a very similar style and we are on the same level, but I think what made the difference for me today was that my pace was better,” said Sun.

Both singles champions received automatic national team spots for the world championships, but Team China’s final lineup will be decided after a second trial event.

Team China head coach Li Sun believes that the tryout competition is an open opportunity for all players, and many stars showed their quality in the event.

“The tryout competition is a tradition for Team China and we strive to keep the team as competitive as possible. All the core players of Team China participated in this tryout and showed a strong desire to win. The younger players were also fantastic and showed their potential,” said Li.

“We hope that more people can shine in the tryout competition. For the core players, the veterans and the youngsters, they all have the same fair chance here.

“The national team has had a tough winter training this year. Every day we had three high-intensity training sessions. That’s because we have a busy schedule this year. The A-selection and the youth teams must be more than 60 present. tournaments worldwide this year. And the tryout competitions are the best test for our training.”

After a vigorous recruitment process, a new coaching team was installed at the end of December. According to newly appointed Team China head coach Li, the focus is now on building strong relationships and smooth cooperation across the team.

“We have 24 coaches, so the priority in winter training this year was to align the players and coaches. After the last training session, the whole team is focused on the same goal and we are now in great shape. And I asked both players and coaches to learn from each other and improve together,” added Li.

“The main target for us this year is the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships and the Asian Games. We have a very busy schedule this year as there are many more events to attend. And we are also looking at the Paris Olympics. With this year’s events we hope to select those who are ready for the Games in 2024.”

Double

A major focus of last week’s tryout was the mixed doubles competition as Team China is on a mission to secure its first Olympic gold in the discipline in Paris. Team China won four of the five golds offered at the Tokyo Games last year, but lost to Japan in mixed doubles, which debuted as an Olympic medal event in Japan.

The hard efforts of Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong during winter training paid off in the trial event last weekend. The pair topped the mixed doubles podium on Tuesday by beating young Yu Ziyang and Sun Mingyang 3-1, but the champions are well aware of the challenges ahead on the international scene.

“Mixed doubles clearly combines the skills of a male and a female player. I’m very familiar with the best women’s players in the world, but not so much with the best male players, so I need to learn more about their skills and styles,” Chen said after Tuesday’s win.

“We have a lot to work on and improve on. Lin and I don’t put too much pressure on each other, but honestly the result was quite surprising. And the win motivates us to keep moving forward and try harder.”

If China is to achieve its ambitions in mixed doubles, improving the mental side of the game is essential, Lin believes.

“All Team China players who reach a final in the tryout are giving their best and we are preparing for the most difficult situations. But we still made a lot of mistakes on crucial points, so we need to be mentally stronger. This one tryout is a great opportunity.” for us to pinpoint our weaknesses, and now we have to address them in training,” Lin said.

“When we meet foreign players, I think mentality plays a more important role. I don’t think they are just stronger than us, but the wrong mentality can cost us a game. We also have to deal with pressure better.”

Head coach Li admits that some Chinese players face a delicate balancing act between mixed doubles juggling and singles competitions.

However, with the shared goal of a gold medal clean sweep at the next Paris Olympics, there is a palpable sense of unity within the Team China squad.

“We all realize the importance of the mixed doubles and we have to give our best to win Olympic gold. Now the men’s team and the women’s team are working well together and we have appointed specific teams to coordinate the training of the mixed doubles,” explained Li out.

“For example, we have arranged more training time for the mixed doubles players.

“Compared to our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, we have more elaborate methods, stronger players and, crucially, we have initiated these plans earlier than before.”

[email protected]