Gymnastics breaks 197 Mark on Senior Day





SEATTLE — The Washington gymnastics team (4-9, 0-6 Pac-12) broke the 197,000 mark on Sunday afternoon, scoring a season-high 197,250, but ultimately falling to #22 Arizona State 197,475 – 197,250. The Senior Day Meets Honored Graduating Gymnasts Morgan Bowles, Brenna Brooks, Amara Cunningham, Kennedi Davis, Hadley Roberts, Isa Weiss and Student Manager Ellie Bagley . It was an emotional evening for all involved, with the seven seniors being recognized after the meeting with thoughtful introductions that highlighted their academic and athletic achievements. The GymDawgs scored 49,000 across the board for the second time this season, earning their highest total score of the season (197,250). There is a safe, Brenna Brooks tied her career-high 9.850 to lead the Huskies in the event along with Skylar Killough-Wilhelm (9,850). Washington achieved the highest bar score of the year so far (49.300), led by some great individual performances. Deiah Moody started for the Dawgs and posted a season-high 9,850. Morgan Bowles tied her career-high 9,875. The upward trend in scoring continued as Washington scored higher with each rotation. The Huskies earned a 49.325 on beam, where tears began to flow as seniors completed their final routines at home. Brenna Brooks started with a strong 9.875 on beam. Killough-Wilhelm and Lana Navarro also notched 9.875s, and Kennedy Davis rounded out the rotation with a 9,900. The GymDawgs dominated the dance floor, earning their highest floor score of the season and the highest event score of the afternoon (49.475). This was also the highest floor score for Washington since the 2020 season. Innes got the dance going, earning an impressive routine of 9,925, a new career high. Hadley Roberts followed by a career-best tie 9,825. Killough-Wilhelm posted a career-high 9.950 with her near-perfect routine in fourth place. In the final routine at the anchorage, Cunningham hit her 112th routine of her career, earning a 9.975, the highest of her career to date. Killough-Wilhelm had her best all-around performance of the season, earning a 39.550 and reaching her career high. What a way to end the home season???? The 197 mark is broken!! UW 197,250

ASU 197.475#GoHuskies X #Unchained pic.twitter.com/0ovXvEFA3s Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) February 27, 2023 GymDawgs by event: Vault (49,150) Brenna Brooks 9,850 (tied career high) Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 9,850 Bars (49,300) Deiah Moody 9,850 (high season) Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 9,875 Morgan Bowles 9,875 (tied career high) Beam (49,325) Brenna Brooks 9,875 Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 9,875 Lana Navarro 9,875 Kennedy Davis 9,900 Floor (49,475) Emily Innes 9,925 (career high) Hadley Roberts 9,825 (tied career high) Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 9,950 (career high) Everywhere Skylar Killough-Wilhelm 39,550 (tied career high) NEXT ONE The GymDawgs head to Baton Rouge, LA for the P&G Classic, where they take on #6 Cal, #8 LSU and George Washington. The meeting will take place at 5:00 PM PT. Click here to view the full program for 2023. For more information about the UW gymnastics team, follow @uwgymnastics on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2023/2/26/gymnastics-breaks-197-mark-on-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos