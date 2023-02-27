Sports
Robbery in PSL! CCTV cameras ‘worth millions’ stolen
Security cameras stolen at Gaddafi stadium©Twitter
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a freak incident when CCTV cameras worth millions of rupees (PKR) were reportedly stolen. Not only that, it has also been reported that batteries from generators installed for lighting at the Gaddafi stadium have also disappeared. The fiber optic cables for closed circuit cameras (CCTV) and some other things that were stolen are reportedly worth more than 10 lakh (Pakistani rupee). The situation prompted authorities to file a complaint with Gulberg Police Station ARY news.
The incident does put the Pakistani Super League in a tricky situation. There is already a standoff going on between the Pakistan Cricket Council and the Interim Government of Punjab (Pakistan).
The fate of upcoming matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi is unclear over the apparent ‘security spending’ battle between the PCB and the interim government of Punjab.
Reports indicate that the total cost of the security measures to be put in place at the sites is approximately PKR 500 million. However, the Punjab government is reportedly only willing to pay PKR 250 million and wants the PCB to cover the remaining 50 percent of the expenditure.
The Pakistani administration, in its position, is unwilling to do so, suggesting that it is the duty of the provincial government to pay for the security costs. If the conflict is not resolved, the matches are likely to be moved to Lahore.
If such a change does happen in the PSL, it would be a huge loss, says former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.
“PSL 8 not played in Lahore/Rawalpindi will be a big loss. It was based on a home and away concept. PSL played in only one city will destroy the excitement of the tournament among the fans,” he had said.
