Five Mizzou Spring Football Storylines to Watch

When Mizzou starts spring football practice next week, it will be just over two months since the team’s 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl loss to Wake Forest. Since then players have been transferred while others have been transferred. A handful of players entered the NFL Draft, while a few others decided they wanted another round at Columbia. There are a number of storylines heading into spring soccer practice and the Black & Gold spring soccer game on March 18, but here we’re going to highlight the five storylines that we think are most important.

1. Injuries pile up at quarterback

That became apparent at the start of spring football Sam Horn and Miami transfer Jack Garcia would fight for a position in the team’s quarterback league while being the starter last season, Brady Cookrecovering from off-season surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right throwing shoulder. It now appears that Garcia will likely have a chance to get an edge over both of them after Horn left the Missouri baseball game with some discomfort in his right pitching arm after throwing 25 pitches in 1 1/3 innings against Florida International on Saturday. “Obviously he felt something,” the Missouri baseball coach said Steve Bieser said post game. “We need to get him checked out. I don’t really want to say anything at this point. We don’t really know.’ This obviously changes things if Horn has to miss part or all of spring football. Since Horn was in the system last season, he probably had an edge over Garcia for first-team representatives. Now, when practice begins next week, Garcia will likely be at the helm with the first teamers as JUCO transfers walk-on Dylan Laibelas well as fellow walk-ons Brett Brown And Tommy Lock, representatives of the second and third teams. This would already be the No. 1 storyline if all three quarterbacks were healthy, but with one out indefinitely and the other’s spring football availability becoming questionable, it’s becoming something that could affect the fall camp plans of the Tigers.

2. Possible changes to the inside of the offensive line

The most important position on the offensive line is the blindside tackle position, which is typically the left tackle for a right-handed quarterback. Mizzou has covered the left gear Jason Foster back, and now it’s probably covered its right tackle position with former Eastern Michigan Marcellus Johnson comes along. Johnson, who started more than 30 games for the Eagles at left tackle, will likely be at the wheel to be the team’s new right tackle to begin spring football. So Mizzou has his bookends in place, but the left guard, middle, and right guard questions remain. Connor Tollison struggled vigorously in the center all season and tied with right guard Mitchell Walters for most penalties among players returning in 2023 with seven. Tollison also had to be helped off the field in the first half of the bowl game, so it’s unclear how bad that injury was and what his status is. Polgar I think transferred from Buffalo to Mizzou last year, but was ineligible for the season by the NCAA. It’s very possible that Polgar will start Spring Ball as the starting center, so that might be an easier short-term fix than the waiting spots, but it’s still something to look forward to. Polgar and all other domestic linemen have yet to earn their spots in the rotation, as it is possible that when the May 1-15 transfer portal reopens, the Tigers could still be looking for domestic linemen. At left guard, Xavier Delgado is likely still listed as the 30-plus starter for the Tigers at the position, so obviously his experience works in his favor, but experience doesn’t translate into good play. He knows what to do and has been manning the position to Foster’s right for some time, but it’s hard to imagine his status as a starter being secure. E. J. Ndoma-Ogar played well in his first start in South Carolina before getting injured against Kentucky early in the next week. If he’s healthy, he might be able to compete for that spot on the left guard Luke Griffinwho started the only game Delgado missed last season against Abilene Christian. Armand Memo played well at right tackle last season but can be placed better on the inside and could hole up in a position battle with Walters for the right guard position next to Valen Erikson, Ma’Kyi Lee, Curtis Peagler and or Tristan Wilson play in these plans.

3. Who replaces Isaiah McGuire, DJ Coleman and Trajan Jeffcoat on defense?

The Tigers lost three defensive ends during the off-season. Isaiah McGuire And DJ Colman declared for the NFL Draft while Trajan Jeffcoat transferred to Arkansas. McGuire and Jeffcoat have been mainstays in the starting lineup for the past year and a half to two years, with the former racking up 39 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a pair of fumbles in 2022. Jeffcoat on the other hand struggled and lost his starting spot to Coleman in week 11 and never got it back. For the season, Jeffcoat recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack, while Coleman had 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. That totals 97 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and five forced fumbles in production that will not return in 2023. Former Arizona State defensive end and Cardinal Ritter (MO). Joe Moore decided to return to his home state to play for the Tigers and he looks likely to fill one of the starting spots after recording 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season. So that’s probably one spot filled, but who fills the starting spot on the other side of the defense line is anyone’s guess. It could be Arden Walker, Johnny WalkerNorthwestern transfer Austin Firestone, Ian Matthews, Ky Montgomery or defensive tackle Josh Landry who played most of his snaps on the defensive end last season. Remember, it’s not just the starting roll(s) the Tigers have to fill, but at least the two-deep when it comes to this position. Other than Moore, it doesn’t seem like anyone is much better than the others right now.

4. Which wide receivers will stand out?

A similar situation that occurred with the Tigers’ defensive ends occurred in the wide receiver space. They lost three starting level wide receivers who played many snaps, though none of them declared for the draft, instead going to the transfer portal or using all of their eligibility. Second-team All-Southeastern Conference wide receiver Dominic Lovet handed over to the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs, Tauski pigeon transferred to Memphis and Barrett Handrail became ineligible after six seasons. The Tigers still have Luther Burden III coming off a good rookie campaign as their No. 1 wide receiver. They will too Mookie Cooper, Peanut Houston, Good luck Luper, Mechi MillerOklahoma transfer Theo Weas and Ole Miss transfer Danny Jackson. Luper missed an undisclosed medical issue all season last season, so his entry would obviously be based on whether he is cleared to participate in football activities. With the defensive goals, it feels like spring will be a time to learn what some of these players can do. With the receivers there’s a decent amount of depth at this position and it seems like there’s an understanding of what they can do. So now it’s time to see how head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore wants to assemble the puzzle in this position.

5. Who stands out on the cutting edge?

Ten receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns were the combined stats Tyler Stephens, Kibet Chepyator And Ryan Hoerstkamp last season. Even if a team doesn’t want to use the tight end in passing play, 10 receptions in 13 games is pretty low. It also doesn’t help that Stephens and Chepyator were rated the teams worst run-blockers, according to P.F.F. College. Of all the positional combat, this one is probably the one that should be the most open. Chepyator graduated so he’s out of the mix leaving Stephens, Hoerstkamp, Gavin McKay And Max Whisner available. McKay and Whisner were redshirted last season and are the team’s four-star signing Brett Norfleet, who is already a pretty good run-blocker, is still finishing high school and won’t be available for spring football. This position is basically starting from scratch and it’s not known if Stephens’ experience will give him an edge in the eyes of the coaching staff, but we’ll find out in a few days. What the Tigers can’t do in 2023 is have a tight end or multiple tight ends that don’t positively impact passing play or run-blocking play on a consistent basis. This is a competition that could easily last into week one. Someone has to stand out and someone has to win the job, but it first starts at the spring prom.

Spring previews