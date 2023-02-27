Men’s, Women’s Tennis Cruises along Chowan





Next game: University of Richmond 3/1/2023 | 14.00 hours March 01 (Wed) / 2pm University of Richmond History MURFREESBORO, NC Longwood men’s and women’s tennis took care of business down the road on Sunday afternoon. The teams each eliminated Chowan 4-0. TO SCORE: Men’s singles

No. 1: LWU Joav Weinberg over Nikola Cvetanovic 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: LWU Timeo Puech over Santino Jose Sormani 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 LWU Luis Reis against Anesu up 6-2, 6-5 DNF

No. 4 LWU Luke Krause over Hesley Masara 6-1, 6-2

No. 5 LWU Alejandro Uribe against Michael Correa 3-0, DNF

No. 6 LWU Garry Huang vs. Alvaro Juscamaita DNS Men’s Double

No. 1: LWU Guillermo Cagigas / Luis Reis over Hesley Masara/Anesu Kwirai 6-2

No. 2: LWU Timeo Puech/ Joav Weinberg over Santino Jose Sormani/Nikola Cvetanovic 6-4

No. 3: LWU Garry Huang / Alejandro Uribe over Michael Correa/Alvaro Juscamaita 6-4 Women’s Singles

No. 1: LWU Karina Rizvanov over Maria Estinvil 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: LWU Victoria Czerny over Feidi Abreu Rodrigue 6-3, 6-0

No. 3: LWU Nina Hederich over Manuela Jimenez 6-3, 6-2

No. 4: LWU Zoe Barton against Valentina Domenicone 7-6 (7-2), 0-1, DNF

No. 5: LWU Alexis Broderick against Michaja Porter 0-3, DNF

No. 6: LWU Mahika Gupta against Sreshta Puducherry DNS Ladies Double

No. 1: LWU Karina Rizvanov / Emma Nurgazieva over Maria Estinvil/Manuela Jimenez 6-3

No. 2: LWU Victoria Czerny / Nina Hederich over Feidi Abreu Rodrigue/Valentina Domenicone 6-1

No. 3: LWU Zoe Barton / Alexis Broderick over Sreshta Puducherry / Micayah Porter 6-3 HOW IT HAPPENED: On the men’s side, Longwood (3-2) cruised after all three doubles pairs won their matches to clinch the double point. in singles, Joav Weinberg played No. 1 in singles for the first time this spring, sailing smoothly past Nikola Cvetanovic 6-1, 6-3. Timeo Puech also took care of business at No. 2 singles, with a score of 6-2, 6-4. Luka Krause gave the Lancers the final point needed for victory with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 4 singles. On the women’s side, all three doubles pairs again made matters for Longwood (3-4), and the Lancers won their third straight. Karina Rizvanov played at No. 1 singles for the first time in the spring, earning a 6-2, 6-1 win. Victoria Czerny grew stronger as the match progressed at No. 2 singles. After winning the opening set 6-3, she climbed to a 6-0 win in the second set. Nine Hederich rounded off the victory with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 3 singles. WHAT THEY SAID: “Both teams played well today and had a lot of energy on the court,” tennis director Adam Jackson said. “We hope to carry some of this momentum into a difficult part of the schedule this week.” NEXT ONE: Lancer’s women’s team will host Richmond on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and travel to UNC Wilmington and Coastal Carolina on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Lancer’s men are also on the road at UNC Wilmington on Saturday and Sunday. #GoWood

