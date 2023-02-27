Boston College men’s hockey swept by Maine





The Boston College men’s hockey team kept things closer tonight and Mitch Benson put in a solid game at net, but the Eagles continued to struggle to score even power goals against Maine, losing to the Black Bears by a score of 2-1. Benson had a strong first period, but BC spent much of it on the penalty kill, giving him a hard time and allowing Maine to score a power play goal with 4:10 to go in the first for a 1 -0 lead. Maine took that 1-0 lead going into the first break, while BC only had 6 shots on target in the first 20 minutes. The Eagles picked up the pace offensively in the second, but were unable to take stock before Maine took a 2-0 with 8:20 left in the period. The Eagles continued their power play by scoring steak with just under 7 minutes left in the second, when Cutter Gauthier scored to cut the Maines lead to 2-1. The Eagles finished the period with 20 more shots on target than in the first, but still trailing 2-1. Neither team was able to get past the goalkeepers as the third period progressed, and BC drew Benson with just over 2 minutes left, and while the Eagles stopped Maine from scoring an empty netter, they couldn’t make things tying and the game ended in a 2-1 Black Bears victory.

