Indian cricketing legend Ravi Shastri denounces Australia’s lack of discipline during Test cricket series

Indian cricketing legend Ravi Shastri believes the lack of discipline and lack of faith in their defense in Australia has cost the side dearly during their disastrous four match run in the subcontinent.

Australia arrived in India as the world No. 1 team, but their hopes of winning a first series in the country in 19 years vanished within just six days of cricket.

The tourists were beaten by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur and lost by six wickets at Delhi after another disastrous collapse as India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

“I think the application (failed them) more than anything; the lack of faith in their own defense,” Shastri told the ICC Review Podcast.

“The lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal, and Australia paid dearly for it.”

Indian cricketing legend Ravi Shastri believes the lack of discipline and lack of faith in their defense in Australia has cost the side dearly during their disastrous four match run in the subcontinent

Australia (pictured is Peter Handscomb) arrived in India as the world No. 1 team, but their hopes of winning a first series in the country in 19 years vanished within just six days of cricket

The collapse in Delhi was hard to believe and one of the worst the Australian side has ever endured.

In an apparently deliberate ploy, the Aussies deviated from their natural hitting game and tried to be overly aggressive.

The tactic backfired spectacularly, with Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins all being ejected as they attempted to sweep.

“If you don’t trust your defense, you don’t stand a chance because then you think about breaking free much faster than you normally would,” Shastri said.

“Sometimes you have to spend some time in the crease, but how are you going to spend some time in the crease if you don’t trust your defense?

‘But I haven’t seen any Australian batsman (do that). What surprised me was that some of their oldest players also came out and seemed to do things that were unusual, something they are not used to.

“So I think it’s patience, it’s application, it’s discipline and trusting your defense.”

Shastri is not the only Indian to highlight the shortcomings of the Aussie teams after the Delhi disaster.

Shastri was surprised senior Aussie players played so recklessly (Steve Smith pictured after losing his wicket)

Shastri believes the Australian team will need patience, dedication and discipline to stand a chance in the third test

Shastri is not the only Indian to highlight the shortcomings of the Aussie teams after the Delhi disaster – Rohit Sharma and former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar criticized the Australian side for decision-making

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma roasted the Aussies for their poor decision-making during the Test.

‘On fields like this it is very important to have confidence in your own technique. Preparation for that will be crucial,” Sharma told reporters.

“We had 6-7 days ahead of the Nagpur test and we used it very well. We worked on what shots to play and how to play them.

“We were playing on red soil in Nagpur and here we were hitting on black soil. Here the sweep wasn’t a very good option, getting out to spinners was probably the safer option. That’s my opinion.’

Former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar took his damning analysis a step further, saying the Aussies are simply not good enough to sweep.

“The unfortunate thing is that hitting spinners is an art and Australians are not used to playing good quality spin,” Vengarskar told the PTI.

“Sweep can be an important part of your game plan, but the margin for error is also very small.

“It’s hard to control the sweep, like pacers’ hook shot. Shockingly, the footwork was bad. The skill level is not there. I don’t see them getting out and driving much.’

The third test kicks off at Holkar Stadium on Wednesday, with the match kicking off at 3pm AEDT.