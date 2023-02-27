Sports
Indian cricketing legend Ravi Shastri denounces Australia’s lack of discipline during Test cricket series
Indian cricketing legend Ravi Shastri believes the lack of discipline and lack of faith in their defense in Australia has cost the side dearly during their disastrous four match run in the subcontinent.
Australia arrived in India as the world No. 1 team, but their hopes of winning a first series in the country in 19 years vanished within just six days of cricket.
The tourists were beaten by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur and lost by six wickets at Delhi after another disastrous collapse as India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time.
“I think the application (failed them) more than anything; the lack of faith in their own defense,” Shastri told the ICC Review Podcast.
“The lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal, and Australia paid dearly for it.”
Indian cricketing legend Ravi Shastri believes the lack of discipline and lack of faith in their defense in Australia has cost the side dearly during their disastrous four match run in the subcontinent
Australia (pictured is Peter Handscomb) arrived in India as the world No. 1 team, but their hopes of winning a first series in the country in 19 years vanished within just six days of cricket
The collapse in Delhi was hard to believe and one of the worst the Australian side has ever endured.
In an apparently deliberate ploy, the Aussies deviated from their natural hitting game and tried to be overly aggressive.
The tactic backfired spectacularly, with Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins all being ejected as they attempted to sweep.
“If you don’t trust your defense, you don’t stand a chance because then you think about breaking free much faster than you normally would,” Shastri said.
“Sometimes you have to spend some time in the crease, but how are you going to spend some time in the crease if you don’t trust your defense?
‘But I haven’t seen any Australian batsman (do that). What surprised me was that some of their oldest players also came out and seemed to do things that were unusual, something they are not used to.
“So I think it’s patience, it’s application, it’s discipline and trusting your defense.”
Shastri is not the only Indian to highlight the shortcomings of the Aussie teams after the Delhi disaster.
Shastri was surprised senior Aussie players played so recklessly (Steve Smith pictured after losing his wicket)
Shastri believes the Australian team will need patience, dedication and discipline to stand a chance in the third test
Shastri is not the only Indian to highlight the shortcomings of the Aussie teams after the Delhi disaster – Rohit Sharma and former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar criticized the Australian side for decision-making
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma roasted the Aussies for their poor decision-making during the Test.
‘On fields like this it is very important to have confidence in your own technique. Preparation for that will be crucial,” Sharma told reporters.
“We had 6-7 days ahead of the Nagpur test and we used it very well. We worked on what shots to play and how to play them.
“We were playing on red soil in Nagpur and here we were hitting on black soil. Here the sweep wasn’t a very good option, getting out to spinners was probably the safer option. That’s my opinion.’
Former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar took his damning analysis a step further, saying the Aussies are simply not good enough to sweep.
“The unfortunate thing is that hitting spinners is an art and Australians are not used to playing good quality spin,” Vengarskar told the PTI.
“Sweep can be an important part of your game plan, but the margin for error is also very small.
“It’s hard to control the sweep, like pacers’ hook shot. Shockingly, the footwork was bad. The skill level is not there. I don’t see them getting out and driving much.’
The third test kicks off at Holkar Stadium on Wednesday, with the match kicking off at 3pm AEDT.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11796481/India-cricket-legend-Ravi-Shastri-slams-Australias-lack-discipline-Test-cricket-series.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Djokovic says passing Graf record is “surreal”.
- At MWC 2023, Google Cloud aims to transform cloud-native networks
- Trump reportedly ordered White House to try to crack down on Jimmy Kimmel
- EU head visits UK to negotiate Brexit
- The best dresses for graduation season
- “It is time for India to…”
- Pakistani police arrest prominent Imran Khan supporter
- Tata Communications Praises Frost & Sullivan for Market Leading Position and Innovation Across Multiple Industries
- Boycott Bollywood calls films made for entertainment baseless: Ranbir Kapoor
- There are 10 off-season changes in the SEC football offensive coordinator rankings
- Zelenskyy wants to meet Xi Jinping to discuss peace talks
- PM Modi to disburse 13th installment of Rs 16,800cr under PM-KISAN