Column | Remembrance of daredevil Raman Lamba | Cricket news

Of the 22 recorded deaths due to accidents that occurred on the cricket ground in first-class matches, the one that occurred 25 years ago in Dhaka remains the only one involving an Indian player. While we may consider ourselves a coincidence that no such incident of this nature has yet occurred in India, it is a matter of great sadness that a cricketer wearing the national colors met this tragic fate on foreign soil. Former India international Raman Lamba, who left this way to face the Maker, was extremely unlucky, as this is the only death to happen to a player during the fielding, as he was hit by the red cherry.

Lamba was a moderately successful cricketer who broke into the national side in the mid-1980s. He was an attacking opening batsman and an excellent fielder, which should have made him an asset in limited overs cricket. But those were the days when the influence of Test match cricket cast a huge shadow over the limited overs version and selectors would look no further than Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Krishnamachari Srikkanth as they filled the slots for opening batsmen in One- Day Internationals (ODIs). ). To be fair, restrictions on fielder placement in ODIs were at a rudimentary stage and the concept of specialist limited overs cricketer was many years away. Therefore, despite his strong point being more than cricket specifically, Lamba tried to mold himself into a batsman suited to both versions of the game.

It was during the 1986 tour from Australia to India that Lamba got his chance to take part in international cricket. He had a dream debut in ODIs as he won the man-of-the-series award after scoring 278 runs, including a century, in the six matches against the Aussies. He soon made his foray into Test cricket, against the touring Sri Lankans, in December 1986, playing in all three matches of that series. But the woman’s luck didn’t smile on him for too long and he found himself out of the Test side by the time the home series against Pakistan began. An indifferent performance against Pakistan in ODIs prevented him from being selected for the 1987 World Cup.

Lamba’s career sputtered after this setback. He only played one more Test – against the West Indies in Delhi in 1987. He was due to play in the first Test on the 1989 tour of Pakistan, but an injury to his finger on the morning of the opening day of the match saw him replaced by Mohammad Azharuddin, who grabbed this lifeline with both hands. He didn’t get a look at the Tests after that and couldn’t do much in the ODIs that followed, with the result that he was relegated to the sidelines once the tour was over. Lamba continued to play in domestic cricket where he scored mountains of runs and was highly regarded by the up and coming players from the Delhi and North zone who revered him. He also started playing as a professional, appearing for clubs in Ireland and Bangladesh.

Mohammad Azharuddin gives tips to a youth. Photo: by special arrangement



The injury that took his life happened on 20 February 1998 in Dhaka where Lamba had gone on to play as a professional for Abahani Krira Chakra in the Bangladesh Premier League. In the game against Mohammedan Sporting, he was asked to move from the outfield to the forward short leg, when an over by left arm spin bowler Saifullah Khan was in progress. Lamba refused the offer of a helmet while he was close to the bat, saying it’s only three balls and it won’t be a problem.

However, the next pitch was thrown short and batter Mehrab Hossain pulled it hard but straight at Lamba, who instinctively ducked. The ball hit Lamba close to the head with such force that it rebounded and lobbed behind the wicket-keeper, who had to run back a few paces to complete the catch. However, even as the players gathered for a celebration, Lamba was noted to have fallen to the ground. Although he got up and walked back to the pavilion, he had to be rushed to the hospital. Emergency surgery helped to remove a clot from his brain but was unable to control the ongoing bleeding and three days later he was on his last ventilator at a government hospital in Dhaka.

Lamba’s death came as a huge shock given the likelihood of players playing close to the wicket being seriously injured following the introduction of helmets. In retrospect, it seems reckless that Lamba turned down the offer of a helmet when asked to move closer to the bat. But Lamba, like all players of his generation, had seen fielders like the great Eknath Solkar and Tony Greig stand in hand, shrugging off batsmen and making incredible catches. This may be due to these players having sharper reflexes or the bowlers having such control over the length and line of the bowlers that they do not bowl loose balls. Lamba was clearly unlucky to die of an injury that could have been avoided had he taken the simple precaution of wearing a helmet.

Weren’t players like Solkar and others of his generation getting hit while fielding close to the bat? It should be remembered that helmets became popular only towards the end of the 1970s, when Solkar had left the international arena. There is a mention in Sunny Days, Gavaskar’s autobiography, of Solkar being hit on the head during the 1975-76 tour of New Zealand and taken for a precautionary x-ray. We have to realize that that was days before the advent of scans and other imaging methods that allowed the doctors to see inside the skull. The X-ray revealed no skull fracture, but Solkar’s confidence took a serious blowback after this incident. He played in just two Tests after that and was only a shadow of his old self as he played close to the bat in both.

It is also remembered that Mohinder Amarnath was hit on the head while playing on the forward short leg in the Chennai Test against England in January 1977. A shot played by Mike Brearley hit Mohinder on the head and ricocheted from there into the hands of the bowler Erapalli Prasanna, holding a comfortable catch. Commentators were surprised to see Mohinder casually take his position at the same position when the next batsman arrived at the crease and took watch. In retrospect, it can be argued that Mohinder was extremely lucky to escape without serious injury. There was also a case where Gavaskar himself was punched in the face and suffered a fractured cheekbone while touring New Zealand in 1976-77.

The game has come a long way since the 1970s. The advent of helmets has certainly increased the safety aspect among both batsmen and close-in fielders. But there’s no denying that this sense of protection has created a tendency for players to take their eyes off the ball, which rarely happened in the past. Furthermore, you rarely see the high quality spin bending that produces catches close to the wicket in the manner of the famous Indian spin quartet of the period. The improvement in the quality of cricket bats and the strength that current bats possess make it even more difficult to get close to the batsmen. The profusion of white-ball cricket and the emphasis on limiting runs rather than picking up wickets has meant that the focus has shifted to covering distances and cutting runs in the outfield rather than the neck of the field. batsmen waiting for a bat-toad catch. Therefore, there are very few fielders equipped with the reflexes and temperament to play close to the bat in contemporary cricket.

Lamba unfortunately fell into the gap between the two generations and paid the price for this. He, like many other players of his time, thought his reflexes were good enough to protect him and considered wearing a helmet a sissy. That’s why he was known to avoid the helmet as much as possible while cyclo-cross. But he hadn’t taken into account the development of superior quality bats and the power they could give to strikes. This led to the unfortunate accident and fatal injury that took his life at a relatively young age.

Currently, fielders close to the bat are well protected from injury at all levels at which the game is played. This has made the game much safer these days, although the old-timers may complain about missing the romance and thrill of watching bat-pad catches being picked up by a fielder who, after a full dive on the front short leg stands. Lamba’s life and death have taught us that the saying that prevention is better than cure also applies to cricket.

(The author is a former international cricket umpire and a senior bureaucrat)