Diana Shnaider is currently combining college tennis with the Pro Tour

I didn’t think she was coming, Earnshaw said in a phone interview. But she is quite unique. At 18, she is still a child, but she knows very clearly how she sees the game and what is important to her and what is not important to her. And really, all that matters to her is how do I get better?

Arriving in Raleigh, NC last summer, she ranked 249th in singles on the WTA Tour. She ranks 90th after a surge in Australia, where she qualified for her first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, losing in the second round to sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, 3-6, 7- 5, 6-3.

Shnaider has big guns in her cutting forehand and serve. She has fast feet and an attacking mentality that has been there since she learned the game in Tolyatti, across the Volga from Zhigulevsk, her hometown. She moved to Moscow with her family at the age of 9 to find better educational opportunities.

I never wanted to be a pusher, she said. I was always like, OK, here’s the shot. I kill it.

At the Australian Open, her fist pumps and celebratory cries rattled Sakkari, who thought they were aimed at her. Shnaider said that was a misunderstanding and that she yelled at her team in the players’ box on Sakkari’s side of the field.