Sports
SOURCE: Vegas is cracking down on Meier
I didn’t believe it when I first heard it.
Vegas is going hard on Meier, I overheard an NHL source say two days ago.
But yesterday, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston essentially said the same thing, identifying the Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes as the three favorites to land Meier. While New Jersey and Carolina are widely regarded as the leaders in the Meier sweepstakes, with the St. Louis Blues taking an honorable mention, Johnston called the Golden Knights a dark horse.
I didn’t believe it because I have no idea what future could hold Vegas tempting the San Jose Sharks.
Their system is terrible, an NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now.
According to SJHN’s sources, the Golden Knights have no A prospects and probably only one clear B candidate in the entire system, defenseman Lukas Cormier.
Except that? Well, it’s a desert out there.
I would think it should be centered around one of Chayka, Korczak, Dorofeyev and Brisson. Plus Cormier, another NHL resource offered.
Defenders Daniil Chayka and Kaeden Korczak, and forwards Pavel Dorofeyev and Brendan Brisson, are likely Grade-C prospects these days.
Dorofeyev is not sure. Chayka and Korczak look like great stay-at-home companions. Brisson and Cormier are the two with an advantage, and even then, the source acknowledged, I wouldn’t run for the table. [for that].
Another source stressed that no direct trade was possible between bitter playoff rivals San Jose Sharks and Vegas. But can Meier be sent to a team of intermediaries who refer him to the Golden Knights? That was possible.
But that doesn’t change the fact that San Jose seems to be looking for three high-end futures for Meier, and Vegas hasn’t.
That is, unless?
Not sure if anyone else [in Vegas] gets you there for Meier besides many choices, the source said.
The Golden Knights have their pick for the 2023 first round, but they’re likely going to the playoffs, so that selection wouldn’t be the most enticing. But take that pick and add another unprotected future Vegas first-rounder?
The Golden Knights are an older team, and despite their best efforts, their battle for the cup may be concluded sooner than expected. They missed the playoffs last year.
So if you’re San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier, maybe ask for an unprotected first round of 2024 or 2025, on top of, say, Cormier and the first of 2023, and roll the dice that the 2024 or 2025 lands in the lottery?
Besides beating Vegas in the playoffs, what could be sweeter for San Jose Sharks fans than capitalizing on their woes?
