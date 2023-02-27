Cricket: England close in on victory over Black Caps despite Kane Williamson’s best efforts in Second Test

Kane Williamson’s firing led to an unfortunate collapse. Photo / fotosport.nz

Kane Williamson scored another special century and formed another tenacious stand in the Basin Reserve, but those efforts are likely to end up as footnotes in another England triumph.

The tourists will start the fifth and final day of the second and final test trailing by 210 runs and nine wickets in hand, after the Black Caps were dismissed today for a spirited but probably insufficient 483.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for 28 runs while a bit of lower order resistance could have made things very interesting, but their first innings failure loomed bigger.

After digging themselves too deep on day two, New Zealand responded by compiling the biggest total of the series to take a 257 lead with 45 minutes to bowl tonight.

That period saw the England openers cross a few unconvincing lines and, after surviving a run-out chance, saw Zak Crawley ejected by Tim Southee. But Ben Duckett and night watchman Ollie Robinson survived to punches, keeping the game balanced but weighing in one direction.

Only three sides in 150 years of test cricket have claimed victory after being forced to follow suit. While the Black Caps have an outside chance of adding to that elite roster, the most likely outcome remains England winning the match and winning the series.

Such a result would be far less straightforward than they ever expected.

On Sunday morning, Brendon McCullum’s men must have seen a three-day triumph, having been forced to return for one session on the fourth day of their maiden test win at Bay Oval.

Instead, with five New Zealand batsmen passing 50, and with Williamson registering his 26th ton after previously becoming his country’s top Test scorer, the fans admitted free to the Basin tomorrow will witness a good piece of cricket.

But England will be far from impressed with the task ahead. In June, McCullum started his reign by seeing his forwards easily succeed in every chase they faced against the touring Black Caps: 277, in 78.5 overs; 299, at 50; and 296, in 54.2.

A team that has scored at least 325 in three innings of this series will be very confident to beat the rest to hand New Zealand their first home defeat in the Test series since 2017, Williamson’s best efforts notwithstanding.

The former skipper started this morning whizzing away from what had been a 24-run deficit, needing four balls to blast James Anderson to the fence and surpass Ross Taylor’s record of 7683 test runs.

Henry Nicholls quickly fell to Ollie Robinson for 29, sending a thick edge to a juggling Harry Brooks at third slip, but his 55-run stand with Williamson was soon followed by a few bigger runs.

After the hosts effectively advanced to 0-4, Daryl Mitchell made his way to a fast start. The all-rounder recorded 50 dancing across the wicket to smack Jack Leach for six, and Williamson followed his partner to that milestone a while later.

Mitchell then took off for a run-a-ball 54 as he attempted to pull Stuart Broad but skied a flyout behind the stumps, ending a 75-run stand that, while valuable, was still insufficient looking for a competitive target.

Tom Blundell attacks Jack Leach who finished with a five wicket sack. Photo / fotosport.nz

That much-needed partnership would come when Tom Blundell joined Williamson and initiated the final memorable stand of the third innings from the sixth wicket as this venue between a greatness of the game and a gritty wicket-keeper.

This one didn’t quite reach Williamson-Watling’s or McCullum-Watling’s 350-plus levels, but the 158 runs gave their side just enough to build a decent defense.

The pair went on to 325-5 at lunchtime, a lead of 99 after scoring a series run of 123 in the session, as Blundell once again fed well on a diet of short-pitch bowling.

Looking more and more vintage, Williamson cut one ball off the back foot before chopping the next across the pitch, soon sending Stuart Broad into the fence to start his 26th Test century.

The home team saw the middle session without a setback, which even suggested a possible explanation. It turned out that they saved all the misfortunes for an ugly half hour after tea.

The collapse began when Harry Brook, bowling for the first time in Test cricket, collected an unforgettable first scalp, Williamson (132) a catch around the corner to Ben Foakes.

As bad as Williamson might have felt about that firing, Michael Bracewell had good reason to feel worse, caught with his bat hanging lazily in the air and being run out at a walking pace by Ben Stokes.

Southee would never repeat his fireworks display from day three. He fell for two, Matt Henry came and went for a three-ball duck, and Blundell (90) went down swinging to finish the innings in fast style.

The Black Caps will have to do the same tomorrow.