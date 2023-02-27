When do spring soccer practices start in 2023?





The rose petal celebration is quickly becoming a distant memory and the focus on the upcoming 2023 football season is in full swing. And after winter workouts and an upcoming max-out event in the weight room this week at the football building, the start of Penn State’s spring football practices is pretty much here. Penn State officially begins its spring football practices on Tuesday, March 14. The Nittany Lions will hold 15 spring training sessions, culminating and highlighting the annual Blue-White Spring Game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15. Buy Nittany Lions Tickets Penn State enters its spring football practices with the knowledge that the bar has been raised after capping an 11-2 season with a Rose Bowl victory over Pac-12 champion Utah. Penn State has already been hyped into the far too early top 25 rankings as a potential top 10 team with the battle for the College Football Playoff behind it. Key players like Olu Fashanu on the offensive line and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Nick Singleton on the running back give the offense some key pieces to look forward to. Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is expected to take the charge at the wheel as Sean Clifford’s successor. And Kalen King is still seen as a top defensive back and Abdul Carter should be a scary defensive threat again in 2023 as a sophomore. Penn State faces a good schedule in 2023 starting at home against West Virginia in a revival of an old regional series that hasn’t been played since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993. Penn State gets too Michigan at home and visiting ohio state and will play crossover games with Big Ten West contenders Iowa and Illinois. Penn State’s Blue-White Game will be played at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 15. All broadcast information for the game will be made available at a later date. Continue to follow Kevin McGuire Twitter, Instagram, TikTokAnd Facebook. To follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter And like us on Facebook for continued coverage and discussion about Penn State. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

