NDSU baseball falls short against Hawaii and San Diego State





Next game: at UC San Diego 27-02-2023 | 16.00 hours ESPN+ February 27 (Mon) / 4pm bee UC San Diego SAN DIEGO, California. The North Dakota State baseball team fell short to Hawaii, 13-1, and San Diego State, 9-2, during the Tony Gwynn Classic on Sunday. In game one, NDSU (1-5) fell short 13-1 against Hawaii (4-2). Cadyn Schwabe got the Bison off to a quick start with a leadoff double down the right field line. Peter Brookshaw then grounded out to send Schwabe across for the first run of the game, 1-0. Jacob Igawa answered for the Rainbow Warriors with a home run to center left to lock the game at 1-1. Hawaii then stole the momentum, pushing four runs on five hits in the second inning to open a 5-1 lead on a two RBI double off the bat from Matt Wong. The game went scoreless for three innings until the Rainbow Warriors broke it open with four more runs on four hits in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-1. NDSU got nothing going the rest of the way and dropped the game, 13-1. Cad Feeney (0-2) made the start on the mound and took the loss after striking out a game-high five in 4.0 innings. Schwabe went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run. In game two, NDSU dropped a 9-2 decision against San Diego State (1-5). The Aztecs started to score after Cole Carrigg used a sacrifice fly to cross Shaun Montoya to make it 1-0. After the game went scoreless for two innings, San Diego State erupted with seven runs on six hits to make it 8-0 on an RBI single into the middle of the bat by Poncho Ruiz. Kyle law got the Bison on the scoreboard, 8-1, benefiting from a throwing error in the fifth inning. After the Aztecs added a run in the eighth, NDSU then made one last increase DavisHamilton connected on an RBI single through the right side to make it 9-2. Terrell Huggins followed it up with his fourth hit of the game to load the bases for that Jack Steep struckout and stranded all three to end the game, 9-2. max law (0-1) took the loss on the mound with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Carson Jacobs also struckout four batters in 3.0 innings. The Bison closed on eight hits as a team. Huggins went 4-of-4 at the plate with a career-best two doubles. NDSU wraps up play in the Tony Gwynn Classic with a doubleheader against UC San Diego tomorrow starting at 4pm CT

