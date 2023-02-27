There are 10 off-season changes in the SEC football offensive coordinator rankings





The top three offenses in the SEC will see a makeover this offseason, including two-time defending national champions. Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia will each have new starting QBs and OCs after an off-season in which 10 of the SEC’s 14 schools switched game goers. The sheer amount of sales is a story in itself, but we’re burying the edge here. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has made one of the biggest boom-or-bust hirings in recent history by returning polarizing play-caller Bobby Petrino to the SEC. The 61-year-old Petrino is one of football’s most tried and also controversial coaches on the sidelines. It’s a case of desperate times calling for desperate measures as Fisher’s 5-7 record in Year Five with the Aggies does not sit well in 2022. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, meanwhile, played it safe by promoting veteran Mike Bobo from analyst to offensive coordinator. RELATED: How Mike Bobo played a key behind-the-scenes victory over LSU in the SEC title game Smart knows what he’s getting in Bobo, and vice versa, and delivers what appears to be one of the smoothest transitions. Here’s a far too early ranking of the SEC’s offensive coordinators, including those returning to Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, LSU, and Ole Miss: 1. LSU, Mike Denbrock Denbrock teamed well with Brian Kelly in his first year as LSU OC, with the Tigers producing 32 points in a win over Alabama and 30 in the SEC title game loss to Georgia. RELATED: Brian Kelly says the gap between LSU and Georgia isn’t huge Denbrock reunited Kelly last season after leading Cincinnati to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. 2. Georgia, Mike Bobo Bobo produced the highest scoring UGA offense in school history in his 14th and final season under Mark Richt after coaching and call plays for the SEC’s all-time leading passer (Aaron Murray). The transition at Georgia should be seamless, and with a championship defense on the other side of the ball, Bobo should at least rule the playoffs in the SEC title game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/around-the-sec/sec-offenses-mike-griffith/VBOTNBD3HZAC7PXX3OAWWLZMFQ/

