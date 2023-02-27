Djokovic says passing Graf record is “surreal”.

On Monday, Novak Djokovic is now No. 1 for a record 378th week, surpassing Steffi Graf, the legendary German who won 22 Grand Slam titles in the late 1980s and much of the 1990s and dominated women’s tennis.

It’s a moment Djokovic knew was coming; even though Carlos Alcaraz could have matched him in points by winning the Rio de Janeiro title in Rio on Sunday night. Alcaraz lost to Cameron Norrie, but Djokovic would have stayed on top for the 19-year-old Spaniard anyway thanks to better results in the four slams, ATP Finals and mandatory events.

It is a special moment for a player who had dreams as a boy that he has fulfilled in a brilliant career.

“I couldn’t have imagined it at the time, to be honest,” Djokovic said in Dubai on Sunday, talking about his childhood dreams. “As a child I dreamed of becoming a Wimbledon champion, of becoming the number 1 in the world. I fulfilled those dreams (in) 2011. After that, of course, I wanted more. I still want more performance.

“Of course I am driven by the goals. I am as committed to the sport as anyone else. I know, of course, that it will not be handed to me, that I have to earn it.

“Of course, in a way it is surreal to be number 1 in the world for so many weeks, to match Steffi Graf, who is one of the all-time greats of our sport, both men and women. Just being among these legendary names is flattering. Of course I am very proud of that.”

Djokovic pain free on tour

Djokovic is the No. 1 in Dubai this week, his first event since winning the Australian Open, an equal 22nd Grand Slam title that tied the record and was won despite a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old said he was totally fit and looking forward to going this week.

“I’ve had enough time in the gym, so to speak, to build a good foundation in terms of fitness. Haven’t played tennis in a few weeks. Well, almost three weeks,” he told reporters in Dubai. “The last few days it is really about getting as many tennis practice points as possible to get myself back in competition shape to be able to participate at a high level.

“I haven’t felt any pain on the track for a week. I’m getting closer to 100 percent. I’m still not there in terms of the game itself, how I feel on the pitch. But the main thing is that there is no pain. I have no hindrance to the way I move on the field.

“After every injury, it takes time for the mechanisms to balance, so to speak, to make adjustments on the pitch. It takes time to find that groove again of moving effortlessly on the pitch and not thinking if something is going to happen or not I don’t have those thoughts.

“I just need to play more. I think once you start playing games you will see how you feel 100 per cent.

Djokovic starts against Tomas Machac, a Czech qualifier, in the first round.