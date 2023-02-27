Sports
Djokovic says passing Graf record is “surreal”.
On Monday, Novak Djokovic is now No. 1 for a record 378th week, surpassing Steffi Graf, the legendary German who won 22 Grand Slam titles in the late 1980s and much of the 1990s and dominated women’s tennis.
It’s a moment Djokovic knew was coming; even though Carlos Alcaraz could have matched him in points by winning the Rio de Janeiro title in Rio on Sunday night. Alcaraz lost to Cameron Norrie, but Djokovic would have stayed on top for the 19-year-old Spaniard anyway thanks to better results in the four slams, ATP Finals and mandatory events.
It is a special moment for a player who had dreams as a boy that he has fulfilled in a brilliant career.
“I couldn’t have imagined it at the time, to be honest,” Djokovic said in Dubai on Sunday, talking about his childhood dreams. “As a child I dreamed of becoming a Wimbledon champion, of becoming the number 1 in the world. I fulfilled those dreams (in) 2011. After that, of course, I wanted more. I still want more performance.
“Of course I am driven by the goals. I am as committed to the sport as anyone else. I know, of course, that it will not be handed to me, that I have to earn it.
“Of course, in a way it is surreal to be number 1 in the world for so many weeks, to match Steffi Graf, who is one of the all-time greats of our sport, both men and women. Just being among these legendary names is flattering. Of course I am very proud of that.”
Djokovic pain free on tour
Djokovic is the No. 1 in Dubai this week, his first event since winning the Australian Open, an equal 22nd Grand Slam title that tied the record and was won despite a hamstring injury.
The 35-year-old said he was totally fit and looking forward to going this week.
“I’ve had enough time in the gym, so to speak, to build a good foundation in terms of fitness. Haven’t played tennis in a few weeks. Well, almost three weeks,” he told reporters in Dubai. “The last few days it is really about getting as many tennis practice points as possible to get myself back in competition shape to be able to participate at a high level.
“I haven’t felt any pain on the track for a week. I’m getting closer to 100 percent. I’m still not there in terms of the game itself, how I feel on the pitch. But the main thing is that there is no pain. I have no hindrance to the way I move on the field.
“After every injury, it takes time for the mechanisms to balance, so to speak, to make adjustments on the pitch. It takes time to find that groove again of moving effortlessly on the pitch and not thinking if something is going to happen or not I don’t have those thoughts.
“I just need to play more. I think once you start playing games you will see how you feel 100 per cent.
Djokovic starts against Tomas Machac, a Czech qualifier, in the first round.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/others-news/djokovic-talks-of-surreal-moment-as-he-prepares-to-pass-steffi-graf-for-most-weeks-at-no-1-663459.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Morton wins long jump on opening day of MVC Indoor Track & Field Championships
- Cancer survivor faces heart disease after radiotherapy
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Study reveals why some ovarian cancer patients become treatment resistant
- 8 Tips to Improve Your Heart Health Today
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Microsoft develops Minecraft AI that can play games on its own
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- Not all CVEs are created equal
- Popularity of Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Frustrates Diabetics
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation