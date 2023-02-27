David Poile Announces Retirement as Predators President of Hockey Ops/GM

Nashville, Tennessee (February 26, 2023) – David Pole the only general manager in the history of the Nashville Predators, announced today that he will retire from that position on June 30, 2023, as well as his role as president of hockey operations. Poile will remain as an advisor, serving the team’s property, operations leadership group, and hockey operations department, including new general manager Barry Trotz .

Trotz, the franchise’s first-ever and winningest head coach, will take over as general manager on July 1, 2023. He will lead all facets of the Predators hockey operations department, including the coaching and scouting staff, player procurement and development, as well as minor league affiliations and operations. Trotz will serve as an advisor to Poile and his management team for the next four months, ensuring a smooth, stable and efficient transition as he takes over just after the 2023 NHL Draft, which will be held at Bridgestone Arena on June 28-29.

“This is a decision that is best for me personally and the best for the Nashville Predators,” said Poile. “For the Predators, I believe it’s time for a new voice and a new direction. I’m proud of the foundation we’ve built in our hockey business, investing and improving in every area of ​​the department. This is the right thing to do time for someone else to move our franchise forward.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything the Predators organization has accomplished in my time here – all the wins, our performance in the Stanley Cup Final and winning the Presidents’ Trophy, but I’m most proud of helping to develop SMASHVILLE into one of the top hockey clubs in the world markets in the National Hockey League And while I will always be immensely proud of those achievements, I will remain committed in my new role to helping us achieve our ultimate goal of winning reach the Stanley Cup.

“I would like to thank all the players, coaches, trainers and scouts I have had the pleasure of working with; all the employees throughout the history of the organization; Craig Leipold, Tom Cigarran, Herb Fritch, Sean Henry; and all of our owners “Their dedication and commitment to the Predators and the growth of the game in Middle Tennessee is unparalleled. Most of all, I want to thank our fans for making the Predators part of the fabric of Nashville and transforming our city into SMASHVILLE. I appreciate all the passion and support over the past 25 years.”

Poile joined the Predators on July 9, 1997, after serving as general manager of the Washington Capitals through then-owner and chairman Craig Leipold to build the hockey operations department with a long-term vision for sustainable success. He has led the Predators to 15 postseason appearances in the club’s 25 years, including the past eight consecutive seasons, the second-longest active streak in the NHL. Poile was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2017 after the Predators advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history, eventually falling to Pittsburgh in six games.

“Speaking on behalf of our current ownership group, past owners and chairmen and future chairman Bill Haslam, I would like to thank David Poile for his monumental contributions to the Nashville Predators and the greater Nashville community, on and off the ice,” Predators and Bridgestone Arena Chairman and Governor Herb Fritch said. “Because of the vision, passion, dedication and hard work that David has put into this franchise every day of his existence, we are positioned where we are today. His body of work with the Predators, and throughout his professional hockey career, is truly unbelievable – I don’t expect it to ever happen again. We’re sad to see him announce his retirement, but we’re glad he’s offered to remain associated with the organization as an advisor. And now, as he prepares to turning over the reign of our hockey operations department to Barry Trotz, we thank him for choosing the best possible successor for the position. I am confident that Barry will do a great job for us.”

Poile completes his 41st consecutive year as NHL general manager, more than anyone else in the history of the game. In addition to serving as GM of the Predators, Poile held the same position with the Capitals for 15 years from 1982-97. He is the only general manager in NHL history to lead two different clubs for more than 1,000 games and 500 wins, and on March 1, 2018 in Edmonton, Poile won his 1,320th game, making him the all-time winningest GM in the league. became competition. record books. Poile began his professional career with the Atlanta Flames in 1972, spending 10 years with the franchise before being named GM of the Capitals in 1982.

“As we celebrate David for 25 incredible years as our general manager, it is my privilege to simultaneously welcome Barry Trotz,” said Predators President and CEO Sean Henry. “These two men have done more to forge the identity of the Nashville Predators and our relationship with SMASHVILLE than anyone else in the history of our organization. I don’t know if words can adequately describe all that David has done in his time with the organization, the team from ground zero without a fanbase to where it is today – 15 postseason appearances, including eight in a row, to help create what is recognized as an unparalleled SMASHVILLE experience for our fans Barry clearly had a big role in that development as well, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him home as the second general manager in the team’s history. Throughout that history, we’ve prided ourselves on orderly, efficient leadership changes, and I’m pleased to confirm that we’re doing that again today. We look forward to a great future with Barry Trotz as our managing director.”

Trotz became the first coach in Predator history on August 6, 1997, hired by Poile to lead the team that would play its first NHL games just over a year later. He coached the team for 1,196 games in 15 seasons, racking up 557 wins and reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven times.

“My heart has been in Nashville since that first season in 1998-99,” said Trotz. “I believe our team and fan base have developed a relationship that is very unique in today’s sport, and I am excited to return home to the organization and city where I held my first NHL head coaching job I can’t thank David enough, not only for handing the job over to me, but for teaching me so much over the past 40 years. I believe I am prepared to succeed as NHL General Manager , and I have to thank David for that I’ll be doing the next four months of hard work as a member of David’s team, and when I become GM on July 1, I promise I’ll do everything I can to take our franchise to the first ever Stanley Cup.”

Trotz first worked in the NHL in 1982, serving as a scout for the Capitals while Poile was the team’s general manager. He was named head coach of Washington’s minor league affiliate, the Baltimore Skipjacks, in 1992 before returning to the Capitals as head coach in 2014. He spent four seasons as head coach for Washington, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, and four more seasons in the same position for the New York Islanders from 2018-22. With a record of 914-670-(60)-168, Trotz is the third winningest head coach in NHL history; his 1,812 games behind the bench as head coach are the second most in the League’s record books.

“As I prepare to move forward with my day-to-day role with the Predators, I can’t think of a better choice to lead us into the future than Barry Trotz,” said Poile. “We started working together 40 years ago and I believe he has set himself up to become one of the best general managers in the league. I don’t know if anyone in the game today is more respected than Barry, and “We are thrilled that he has been chosen to be our next GM. I will help him in any way I can and will be happy to encourage him as he drives our club to the Stanley Cup.”

Trotz and Poile will immediately begin working closely together in all areas of the organization’s hockey business, allowing Trotz to fully master the department before taking charge on July 1. He is expected to take a seat at the team’s design table in June. . The 2023 NHL Draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena, 20 years after the Predators first hosted the event on June 21-22, 2003.