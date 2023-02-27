World Games Expo Highlights Cultural Games | Lifestyle

Students were able to learn and play games from around the world at the first World Games Expo hosted by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs on Tuesday at Cal State Fullerton.

Kristen McVaugh, a graduate assistant for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Programs, said it was important to host this event so students could showcase games from their culture and share their cultural pride and excitement with the campus community.

The on-campus diversity initiatives partnered with Student Programs & Engagement and the Association for Intercultural Awareness to share games from different cultures.

The event featured football, mahjong, chess, cricket, bowling, Teqball, Daruma and many other games along with two food trucks on the lower level of the Titan Student Union, Tuffy Lawn and the Student Recreation Center. More than 150 people participated in the event.

Cynthia Barajas, a graduate assistant for student programming and engagement, said the main mission of it all was to combine diversity, combine culture and bring many people together to come and celebrate.

McVaugh said planning for the event began in the spring of last year. They recruited several clubs and organizations to participate in the event. Of the five clubs that submitted games for the event, only two attended. Marketing for the event began last semester in the fall.

I like the idea of ​​having people’s cultures represented within ASI and within Fullerton in general, and I’m glad we were able to deliver the food trucks to clearly get more engagement, said Aundrea Nuez, a graduate student for programming and involvement of Associated Students. I think people are enjoying it, so I think we have a pretty good turnout.

Patrick Anieo, a second-year mechanical engineering major and president of the Japanese Anime Club, said participating in the event was a good way to promote the club to potential new members.

We tried to focus to make sure we get a lot of people in our club find a focus and find a home maybe for some people to hang out especially with a very niche topic like anime or the Japanese culture in the overall, Anieo said.

They said the club chose to play daruma at the event because it was easy. Daruma-san ga koronda is a Japanese game similar to Red Light, Green Light where players slowly move towards someone while not looking.

People have watched Squid Game and could probably make that connection. In a sense, they could be like, Oh, I want to play Red Light, Green Light, Anieo said.

Ana Alves, a second-year graduate student in the kinesiology master’s program and vice president of the Teqsports club, promoted sports such as Teqball, a sport invented in 2014 that combines elements of ping pong, volleyball, and soccer. To play Teqball, you need a specific curved table, similar to a ping pong table, and a ball used for soccer or volleyball.

We have a lot of people playing this sport, learning, and we have people signing up for our future club, so I’m very happy with this event, Alves said.

As this is the first event of its kind, McVaugh said she would like to see more club participation to keep the event going.

Fhil Ladores, a sophomore student of communication sciences and disorders, said he enjoyed the event, but would have liked to see more sports that are not as well known.

McVaugh wrote in an email to the Daily Titan: We’re excited to help students share the diversity within the fitness world of sports and games, so we’d love to have even more students participate next year!