ULM Women’s Golf heads to Phoenix for GCU Invitational





GCU Invitational scoring live PHOENIX The ULM women's golf team resumes its 2023 spring schedule February 27-28 at the 10th Annual GCU Invitational hosted by Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. The 54-hole tournament is played on the par-72 GCU golf course, spanning over 6,100 yards. ULM is looking for its seventh consecutive Top 10 finish of the 2022-23 season. The Warhawks began their spring schedule by finishing seventh on the team standings at the Sea Best Intercollegiate, held February 13-14 in Jacksonville, Florida, with a 44-over-par 908. ULM fired an 8-over 296 during the final 18 holes the lowest round in the tournament. The 17-team field features six programs currently ranked in Golfstat's Top 125, including No. 104 Delaware, No. 107 UTEP, No. 114 ULM, No. 117 GCU, No. 118 Seattle, and No. 121 Northern Arizona. Other participants in the GCU Invitational field include Eastern Washington, Idaho, Marshall, Montana State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, UC Riverside, and Utah Valley. Host GCU has won the last three team titles. Last season, the Lopes set a course record of 4 under par 860 to claim the championship. ULM head coach Rachel Pollock's lineup card features freshmen Johanna Sjursen sophomore Sarah Hagglund senior Chantal Duringer junior Alessia Mengoni and freshmen Anna Andrysov . Sjursen was ULM's best performer in the Sea Best Intercollegiate, finishing tied for 17th place with 9-over 225 (79-72-74). Her scoring average of 73.94 ranks third on the team. She also ranks among the team leaders in birdies (second at 54) and par-3 scoring (second at 3.17). Sjursen completed two rounds in the 1960s, including a first round 66 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic and third round 67 at the Little Rock Golf Classic last fall. She has three Top 20 finishes to her credit. Her best result of the year came last fall at the Remax Prime Properties, where she tied for 12th place with 11-over 224 (79-75-70). Hagglund makes her fifth tournament appearance of the season. She has posted a scoring average of 77.75 over 12 rounds. Her top finish came last fall at the Little Rock Golf Classic, where she tied for 28th with 9-over 225 (74-71-80). Dueringer fired a final round 3-under 69 at the Sea Best Intercollegiate to move 32 places on the individual leaderboard to tie for 26th place with 11-over 227. She leads the Warhawks in scoring average (73.06), birdies ( 55), par-4 scoring (4.03) and par-5 scoring (4.96). Dueringer has placed five rounds in the 60s this season. She has finished in the Top 10 at three tournaments this season. Her top finish came last fall in the Little Rock Classic, finishing tied for third place with 1-under 215 (74-73-68). Mengoni ranks fourth on the team in average (74.78) and birdies (48). Her peak performance came last fall at The Judson, where she took second place at even-par 216 (74-71-71). She carded a second-round 69 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic last fall. Andrysova leads the team in par-3 scoring (3.11) while placing second in scoring average (73.17) and third in birdies (49). Her four Top 10 finishes lead the Warhawks, with her best performance coming last fall at The Judson, where Mengoni took second place on even-par 216 (74-75-67). The teams will play 36 holes on Monday, February 27, with a shotgun start at 8:00 AM MT/9:00 AM CT. The second round starts 30 minutes after the end of the first round. The third round of the GCU Invitational is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, starting with a shotgun start at 8am MT/9am CT.

