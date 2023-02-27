DA congratulates the South African women’s national cricket team on reaching the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

The Democratic Alliance (DA) warmly congratulates the South African women’s national cricket team on reaching the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the very first time in history.

The South African women’s national cricket team were beaten in the final by the Australians by 19 points.

The South African women’s national cricket team has reached the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the very first time, a remarkable achievement and even more phenomenal as it was all played out on South African soil.

This phenomenal achievement comes at a time when South Africa is on the brink of collapse, a nation reeling from deep divisions and in desperate need of a renewed sense of togetherness.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has been a much anticipated event for South Africans and we thank the team for once again reminding the nation that we are indeed #AlwaysRising and for our shared commitment to building a stronger South Africa for all .

The South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team has revived and reinvigorated our collective pride for our young nation and has shown us what we can achieve when we all work together to achieve a common goal.

The DA would like to congratulate Australia on winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, they showed great professionalism, athleticism and competed in a way that their whole country can be proud of.

Congratulations again to the South African women’s national cricket team. Their performance at the tournament really transcends the sports field and is an important tool we can use to build South Africa into what we all know: it can be a beautiful country working together with all South Africans who share a community of values that are embodied by freedom. , fairness, opportunity and diversity.