Jump practice position fights to watch

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze when informed reporters of the team’s spring training start date at the Alabama Football Coaches Association convention in January.

It’s going to make our February pretty stressful trying to get everything installed with new staff on each side, Freeze said, according to Auburn Daily Editor Lance Dawe. It’s such a quick turnaround. In February some sharpening had to be done.

Normally you can take a kind of dead period in February to recover from what we have been through. We can’t do that in February.

According to 247Sports Auburn Football beat writer Nathan King, Auburn will begin spring training on Monday.

The Tigers football program ended 5-7 when Auburn fired Bryan Harsin after just two seasons with the team. Harsin went 9-12 with the Tigers before assistant head coach and running backs coach Carnell Cadillac Williams took his place as interim head coach.

Freeze completed his Auburn football coaching staff since his hiring in late November. Williams retained his spot on the Auburn roster. At the same time, Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery and former Delta State and Southeastern Louisiana head coach Ron Roberts were chosen to coordinate the team’s offense and defense, respectively.

What will be the three biggest position fights before the start of spring training at Auburn, with the coaching staff all but done, and with National Signing Day well behind college football programs?

Quarterback

This year’s spring training will likely be led by a hard-fought battle between three scholarship quarterbacks.

Last year’s starter, sophomore Robby Ashford, hopes to hold the spot he held for 12 games of the 2022 season. The former Oregon quarterback passed for 1,613 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions for an Auburn team that finished under .500 for the second straight season.

Junior TJ Finley also returns after playing four games for the Tigers last season. Formerly from LSU, the 6-foot-7-inch quarterback shot in games against Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State and Mississippi in the previous season. He made 11 of his 19 pass attempts and threw an interception against the Nittany Lions chasing Ashfordwent down with an injurywith 9:28 left in the third quarter, according to AL.com Auburn defeated reporter Tom Green.

Freshman Holden Geriner, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 who was redshirted last season, could also make his way into the rotation.

Wide receiver

Junior JaVarrius Johnson could be a lock for a starting spot. He led the Tigers with 493 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns last season, a huge improvement from his first season with Auburn.

The X and the Z spots could be more of a battle for the Tigers as spring training rolls around. Former Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Nick Mardner currently holds the starting position on the Ourlads depth chart, but 6-foot-3 inch receiver Camden Brown may also have some time left after snapping behind senior Shedrick Jackson last season.

Sophomore Koy Moore, who took the starting Z spot on the Ourlads chart, finished last season with 314 receiving yards on 20 receptions. Junior Malcolm Johnson Jr., who was one behind him, finished with 28 receiving yards on two receptions.

Offensive tackle

The Auburn football program lost both starting tackles after the end of last season. Left tackle Kilian Zierer graduated from the program during the early fall, while right tackle was out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury during a 39–33 loss to Mississippi State in November.

Senior Gunner Britton is a lock for the left tackle spot. Western Kentucky’s transfer made the 2022 All-Conference USA Second Team after the startall 14 gamesfor the Hilltoppers. Six of his starts came at the right tackle spot, but an injury forced him to move to left tackle for the rest of the season, according to the Hilltoppers website.

Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade and sophomore Colby Smith will likely have to compete for the correct tackling position. Wadeended the 2022 seasonwith a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.9 and a pass block grade of 66.7, Auburn Daily War Eagle Contributor Andrew Stefaniak wrote in an article in January.