Edina’s Uma Corniea and Andover’s Ella Börger win girls’ hockey awards





There’s that smile again. Edina goaltender Uma Corniea, a seemingly bottomless well of contagious good vibes over six varsity seasons, could be heard sobbing in the bowels of the Xcel Energy Center following the Hornets’ Friday semifinal loss to Andover. In the locker room, teammates put aside their own devastation to reciprocate all the love Corniea has shown over the years. “I love my teammates; they’ve been incredibly supportive,” said Corniea. “Especially two of my good friends, Camille Dubuc and Tori Anderson, they really lifted me up.” Corniea’s smile, her calling card since she first played varsity hockey as a seventh grader with Breck, returned Sunday afternoon at the 28th Annual Let’s Play Hockey and Ms. Hockey/Senior Goalie of the Year Awards Banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre. It came as no surprise that the state’s career leader in wins (103) and shutouts (45) took home Senior Goalie of the Year honors. Well, hardly anyone. “I just generally didn’t expect it,” said Corniea, who is committed to Princeton. “There were so many talented goalkeepers.” The other finalists were Sedona Blair (Holy Family), Hailey Hansen (Blaine), Sarah Peterson (Breck) and Courtney Stagman (Andover). But there is only one Uma Corniea, three-time state champion, twice in Breck and once in Edina. Ava Lindsay, a former Breck teammate turned Lake Conference opponent in Minnetonka, said Corniea’s heat isn’t saved for outside the rink. “I’ll just be near her and she’ll say, ‘Hey buddy, how are you?’ Lindsay said. “I’ll tell her, ‘You can’t do this to me while we’re playing.’ “ Andover center Ella Börger was named Ms. Hockey, capping an extraordinary four-year varsity career. She played in the championship game of the Class 2A state tournament four consecutive times, winning it all twice and finishing second in Huskies history with 231 career points (112 goals, 119 assists). During Saturday’s championship game, Andover coach Melissa Volk heard young community hockey girls chanting Boerger’s name in support. For Börger, the connections run deep. “The little girls know her on an individual basis because of all the time she gives back,” Volk said. “Her character is second to none.” The other Ms. Hockey finalists were Ellah Hause (Hill-Murray), Suzy Higuchi (Blake), Lauren O’Hara (Centennial/Spring Lake Park), and Kamryn Van Batavia (Luverne). Right after Sunday’s banquet wrapped, Börger hurried back home to participate in the Junior Huskies hockey program for kids ages 3-8. “Our team practices with them and we go to many of their games,” says Börger, who is dedicated to St. Thomas. “We enjoy it.” Both awards are sponsored by Let’s Play Hockey and the Wild.

