Mukesh Ambani to ‘stream free IPL cricket’

Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate will stream Indian Premier League cricket matches for free, according to sources, using its exclusive rights to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events to challenge Walt Disney and Amazon in India’s booming media market.

Viacom18 Media, the joint venture between Paramount Global and Ambanis conglomerate Reliance Industries, last year licensed the IPL streaming rights for $2.7 billion, fending off competitors Disney and the Sony Group.

Disney previously owned those rights and used them to attract subscribers to its Disney+ Hotstar streaming service.

Viacom18 is taking a different approach, offering the games to as many people as possible to generate ad sales, the sources said.

England all-rounder Sam Curran will be the highest earning player in IPL 2023 with a salary of 185 million rupees ($2.26 million) playing for Punjab Kings.

Free media services like Google and Facebook generate billions of dollars in ad sales in the country and have had much more success than paid premium products like Netflix.

Viacom executives18 estimate that more than 550 million viewers will watch the weeks-long IPL games, boosting the conglomerates’ technology and internet ambitions, ranging from online retail to entertainment.

This year’s series of matches, each a relatively short three hours long, will begin on March 31 and run for about eight weeks.

Viacom18 allows users to watch an unlimited number of games for a set amount of time on any connected device.

It’s a familiar playbook for Reliance, which offered mobile services at far below competitive prices, signed up hundreds of millions of customers, and put rivals out of business.

Mr. Ambanis’ conglomerate owns Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom operator by market share with 500 million subscribers.

Its five-year IPL contract gives it unparalleled reach to take advantage of a tournament described as the Super Bowl of cricket.

The cost of cricket rights skyrocketed last year as several media companies sought them to boost their emerging streaming businesses.

Internet adoption is booming in India, and global and domestic media companies see the country as a catalyst to grow their subscriber base.

Disney, which previously owned the IPL streaming rights, lost that auction, but snatched up the TV broadcast rights after outsmarting Sony. Amazon, another contender, pulled out of the bids at the last hour after completing initial auction paperwork.

Mr. Ambani, the world’s 11th richest person with a net worth of $81.2 billion, won by paying almost three times what Disney paid in the previous deal. In turn, Disney paid even more about $3 billion for the traditional TV package.

Mr. Ambani along with Paramount, billionaire James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former head of Hotstar, bid for the IPL rights.

Bernard Arnault's LVMH has lost the last round in the lawsuit against French tax officials.

Bernard Arnold

Billionaire Bernard Arnault’s LVMH lost the latest round in the lawsuit against French tax officials who raided the luxury goods company’s Paris headquarters to collect evidence for a case.

On Wednesday, France’s highest court overturned an earlier ruling that had deemed the 2019 inspections unjustified.

The Court of Cassation ordered the Paris Court of Appeal to re-examine LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s appeal.

The decision revives an investigation into suspicions that the company, controlled by the world’s richest man, may have tried to lower its tax bill by pretending to conduct treasury operations in Belgium rather than France.

It is a boost for the French authorities and points to a low threshold to justify the need for a tax raid.

The court ruled that mere suspicions of tax fraud are required under French law to authorize a raid.

Contrary to what the appeals court had stated in its 2020 ruling, judges said it was not necessary for tax officials to show that the Belgian unit did not have enough staff to carry out its treasury activities.

LVMH said the group strictly adheres to the rules and laws applicable in all countries where it operates.

At a 2020 hearing on the case, a lawyer for the company described the evidence-gathering raids as shockingly disproportionate.

Masayoshi Son, founder of the SoftBank Group, increased the number of shares pledged to financial institutions as collateral.

Masayoshi son

SoftBank Group billionaire founder Masayoshi Son has increased the number of shares pledged to financial institutions as collateral to 175.25 million shares, or about 35 percent of his total stake in the Japanese conglomerate.

Mr. Son, 65, announced an increase of about 4.3 million shares as of February 13, worth about 24.5 billion yen ($183 million) at current prices.

This takes into account collateral and shares held under entities affiliated with Mr. Son, such as Son Asset Management.

Due to mounting losses at SoftBank’s core Vision Fund investment business, Mr. Son is personally at stake for approximately $5.1 billion in side deals he previously made to increase his compensation.

Earlier this month, SoftBank posted a net loss of $5.9 billion for the December quarter, with the Vision Fund segment contributing most of that decline to falling startup valuations.

George Soros's family office has bet against Silvergate Capital, a bank facing a criminal investigation into its ties to collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

George Soros

The family office of billionaire George Soross announced a bet against Silvergate Capital, a bank that has come under increasing public scrutiny for its ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt business empire and the wider cryptocurrency industry.

Soros Fund Management had put options on 100,000 shares of Silvergate, with a market value of $1.74 million, as of Dec. 31, according to a filing.

The transaction would generate a profit if the stock fell below a certain level that was not stated in the filing. No expiration date was given for the options.

Soros Fund Management, based in New York, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. California-based Silvergate declined to comment.

While the Soros position is small, it’s the latest sign that investors are turning sour on Silvergate.

About 67 percent of the bank’s shares available for trading are sold short, making it one of the stocks with the most short positions among public companies of its size in the US, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares are down about 90 percent since early 2022 and 11 percent year-to-date.

Silvergate faces a criminal investigation as US prosecutors from the Justice Department’s fraud unit look into dealings with Mr Bankman-Fried’s collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sister hedge fund Alameda Research.

Separately, last month a bipartisan group of senators asked Silvergate to answer questions about what information it had about FTX’s alleged misuse of customer money and said previous answers on the subject were evasive and incomplete.

Mr Soros, 92, became a household name after he famously gambled against the pound sterling in 1992, forcing the currency out of the exchange rate system that predated the euro.

He made $1 billion from his massive short positions when the currency crashed in what became known as Black Wednesday, a disaster from which the government was unable to recover at the time.

With a net worth of $8.5 billion, Mr. Soros is the 247th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Updated: February 27, 2023, 5:00 AM