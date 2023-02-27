Sports
Mukesh Ambani to ‘stream free IPL cricket’
Mukesh Ambani
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate will stream Indian Premier League cricket matches for free, according to sources, using its exclusive rights to one of the world’s most-watched sporting events to challenge Walt Disney and Amazon in India’s booming media market.
Viacom18 Media, the joint venture between Paramount Global and Ambanis conglomerate Reliance Industries, last year licensed the IPL streaming rights for $2.7 billion, fending off competitors Disney and the Sony Group.
Disney previously owned those rights and used them to attract subscribers to its Disney+ Hotstar streaming service.
Viacom18 is taking a different approach, offering the games to as many people as possible to generate ad sales, the sources said.
Top IPL Salaries in 2023 in Photos
England all-rounder Sam Curran will be the highest earning player in IPL 2023 with a salary of 185 million rupees ($2.26 million) playing for Punjab Kings. FATHER
Free media services like Google and Facebook generate billions of dollars in ad sales in the country and have had much more success than paid premium products like Netflix.
Viacom executives18 estimate that more than 550 million viewers will watch the weeks-long IPL games, boosting the conglomerates’ technology and internet ambitions, ranging from online retail to entertainment.
This year’s series of matches, each a relatively short three hours long, will begin on March 31 and run for about eight weeks.
Viacom18 allows users to watch an unlimited number of games for a set amount of time on any connected device.
It’s a familiar playbook for Reliance, which offered mobile services at far below competitive prices, signed up hundreds of millions of customers, and put rivals out of business.
Mr. Ambanis’ conglomerate owns Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom operator by market share with 500 million subscribers.
Its five-year IPL contract gives it unparalleled reach to take advantage of a tournament described as the Super Bowl of cricket.
The cost of cricket rights skyrocketed last year as several media companies sought them to boost their emerging streaming businesses.
Internet adoption is booming in India, and global and domestic media companies see the country as a catalyst to grow their subscriber base.
Disney, which previously owned the IPL streaming rights, lost that auction, but snatched up the TV broadcast rights after outsmarting Sony. Amazon, another contender, pulled out of the bids at the last hour after completing initial auction paperwork.
Mr. Ambani, the world’s 11th richest person with a net worth of $81.2 billion, won by paying almost three times what Disney paid in the previous deal. In turn, Disney paid even more about $3 billion for the traditional TV package.
Mr. Ambani along with Paramount, billionaire James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former head of Hotstar, bid for the IPL rights.
Bernard Arnold
Billionaire Bernard Arnault’s LVMH lost the latest round in the lawsuit against French tax officials who raided the luxury goods company’s Paris headquarters to collect evidence for a case.
On Wednesday, France’s highest court overturned an earlier ruling that had deemed the 2019 inspections unjustified.
The Court of Cassation ordered the Paris Court of Appeal to re-examine LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s appeal.
The decision revives an investigation into suspicions that the company, controlled by the world’s richest man, may have tried to lower its tax bill by pretending to conduct treasury operations in Belgium rather than France.
Watch: Who is Bernard Arnault, the man who replaced Elon Musk as the world’s richest person?
It is a boost for the French authorities and points to a low threshold to justify the need for a tax raid.
The court ruled that mere suspicions of tax fraud are required under French law to authorize a raid.
Contrary to what the appeals court had stated in its 2020 ruling, judges said it was not necessary for tax officials to show that the Belgian unit did not have enough staff to carry out its treasury activities.
LVMH said the group strictly adheres to the rules and laws applicable in all countries where it operates.
At a 2020 hearing on the case, a lawyer for the company described the evidence-gathering raids as shockingly disproportionate.
Masayoshi son
SoftBank Group billionaire founder Masayoshi Son has increased the number of shares pledged to financial institutions as collateral to 175.25 million shares, or about 35 percent of his total stake in the Japanese conglomerate.
Mr. Son, 65, announced an increase of about 4.3 million shares as of February 13, worth about 24.5 billion yen ($183 million) at current prices.
This takes into account collateral and shares held under entities affiliated with Mr. Son, such as Son Asset Management.
Due to mounting losses at SoftBank’s core Vision Fund investment business, Mr. Son is personally at stake for approximately $5.1 billion in side deals he previously made to increase his compensation.
Earlier this month, SoftBank posted a net loss of $5.9 billion for the December quarter, with the Vision Fund segment contributing most of that decline to falling startup valuations.
George Soros
The family office of billionaire George Soross announced a bet against Silvergate Capital, a bank that has come under increasing public scrutiny for its ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt business empire and the wider cryptocurrency industry.
Soros Fund Management had put options on 100,000 shares of Silvergate, with a market value of $1.74 million, as of Dec. 31, according to a filing.
The transaction would generate a profit if the stock fell below a certain level that was not stated in the filing. No expiration date was given for the options.
Soros Fund Management, based in New York, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. California-based Silvergate declined to comment.
While the Soros position is small, it’s the latest sign that investors are turning sour on Silvergate.
About 67 percent of the bank’s shares available for trading are sold short, making it one of the stocks with the most short positions among public companies of its size in the US, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Shares are down about 90 percent since early 2022 and 11 percent year-to-date.
Silvergate faces a criminal investigation as US prosecutors from the Justice Department’s fraud unit look into dealings with Mr Bankman-Fried’s collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sister hedge fund Alameda Research.
Separately, last month a bipartisan group of senators asked Silvergate to answer questions about what information it had about FTX’s alleged misuse of customer money and said previous answers on the subject were evasive and incomplete.
Mr Soros, 92, became a household name after he famously gambled against the pound sterling in 1992, forcing the currency out of the exchange rate system that predated the euro.
He made $1 billion from his massive short positions when the currency crashed in what became known as Black Wednesday, a disaster from which the government was unable to recover at the time.
With a net worth of $8.5 billion, Mr. Soros is the 247th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Updated: February 27, 2023, 5:00 AM
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/02/27/billionaires-mukesh-ambani-to-stream-ipl-cricket-free-of-charge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Morton wins long jump on opening day of MVC Indoor Track & Field Championships
- Cancer survivor faces heart disease after radiotherapy
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Study reveals why some ovarian cancer patients become treatment resistant
- 8 Tips to Improve Your Heart Health Today
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Microsoft develops Minecraft AI that can play games on its own
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- Not all CVEs are created equal
- Popularity of Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Frustrates Diabetics
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation