Girls flag football on display again





The Steelers continued their support of youth sports in the Pittsburgh area when they hosted their fourth free Girls Flag Football Jamboree. More than 100 girls, grades 7-12, participated in the educational event at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the same facility used by the team. The afternoon combined practice stations, skill development and breakaway flag football games to give the players the knowledge they need to continue their flag football journeys with their schools and teams, with former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch on hand to talk to and encourage the girls . “It’s great to see how girls’ soccer has taken off,” said Mike Marchinsky, Steelers senior manager of events marketing. “Since 2009 we have been doing two-day football camps and girls have always come to the camps, but they vastly outnumbered the boys who were in those camps. But the girls who were there were just as talented as the boys when they run and catch and throw. So I always knew there was a big interest in girls’ camps and girls’ soccer. There were girls playing in flag programs in the communities around Western Pennsylvania and all over the state. “Now that there’s a more concerted effort to give them a bigger chance, it’s very satisfying because I’m also a girl dad. It’s really special to see it have such a big impact on people.”

