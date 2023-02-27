Marleau: ‘That is the greatest honor, to be the first to stand there.’

Like many great explorers, Patrick Marleau didn’t really know where he was going, he just went.

I didn’t know much about San Jose, Marleau recalled, when the San Jose Sharks selected the teen second overall in the 1997 NHL Draft. I think I had a vision in my head of just lots of beach, lots of sand, lots of palm trees .

What Marleau discovered instead is that landlocked San Jose, about an hour from the Pacific Ocean, is a home, in the city of San Jose, and now, in the rafters of SAP Center, as the first player in San Jose Sharks history retiring his jersey.

That honor is not lost on Marleau, who skated for the Sharks from 1997 to 2017 and then again from 2019 to 2021.

That is the greatest honor to be the first to be there, he admitted. No one else will have that honor.

In addition to Marleau, I spoke to Shane Doan and Denis Potvin, both also the first in their respective franchises to have their jerseys retired, to get a better idea of ​​what that honor means.

But first you have to be a pretty good player to get your shirt retired. And Marleau was more than just pretty good.

It was one of those things where I thought, that’s not fair. You can’t be stronger, taller, and faster than anyone on the ice, Doan, who played more regular season games against the Sharks than any other team during his own illustrious career, said of the six-foot-tall Marleau. If you designed the perfect stride, he and Scott Niedermayer were probably the two guys everyone wanted to skate in our day.

Marleau retired as the NHL All-Times Games Played record holder (1,779). He is also the San Jose Sharks franchise record holder in a number of categories, 1,607 games, 522 goals, and 1,111 points, the most important of them.

And yet, if he turns around and you talk to him afterwards [some highlight-reel goal]he would have that absolutely perfect smile, kinda sheepish and aww shucks smile, Doan laughed.

That’s a commentary on the type of person the San Jose Sharks first wanted to honor with a jersey retirement.

The hard-working and loyal Doan, whose number was retired by the Arizona Coyotes in February 2019, is certainly a reflection of that franchise, as Marleau is to the Sharks.

Patty is an example of being more than just a hockey player. In the community, who he is as a person, [thats] the kind of people you want to be with, Doan said. Absolutely consistent, accomplished professional hockey player who just does it, not just the fancy stuff, but every part of the game. A complete player and a complete person and there is nothing you want [more].

Something that Doan, Potvin and Marleau also share?

Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 1995, Doan made the move as the franchise took root in Arizona the following season.

He is now part of a Coyotes front office trying to secure the franchise’s future in the desert with a new arena. But there’s no question that the Coyotes wouldn’t have gotten this far without a standard bearer like Doan.

Potvin was drafted first overall in the 1973 Draft by the New York Islanders, following their first season.

The franchise was actually just getting started, Potvin noted. He would go on to win four Stanley Cups and three Norris Trophies in a career spanning 15 years, all spent on Long Island.

So to see his name go up the roof in February 1992 was certainly a testament to building something sustainable from the ground up.

Being the first overall draft pick, being the one to go to the table and pick up the Stanley Cup as captain of the team, all those moments really all came together in that one ceremony. That’s what I was really thinking about, kind of a quick vision of everything that happened as an islander, and how amazing it all was, Potvin said. That added quite a bit to me.

In 1997, Marleau came to a franchise just entering its seventh season of existence, making the playoffs years in a row. Over the next two decades, the San Jose Sharks would miss the playoffs just twice, making four Conference Finals and one Stanley Cup Final. From 2009 to 2014, the Sharks enjoyed a 205-game sellout streak.

It was just surreal. It just flashes before your eyes, everything I did led up to that moment, said Marleau after his retirement from the jersey. It all flashed before me, all that hard work finally paid off to be the first to retire the jersey in San Jose Sharks history.

For Marleau, his retirement on the jersey was confirmation of what he and his teammates had accomplished in what was a young hockey town.

When I first came here it was obviously a newer team, he said. It has grown over the years.

Patty was here way before me, longtime teammate and fellow franchise banner bearer Joe Thornton, who joined the Sharks in 2005, said, but I think we’ve created something special here.

And that, perhaps more than anything else, is Marleaus’s crowning achievement in San Jose. Example: Sharks Ice, where the team practices, which has grown from two to six since opening in 1994. It is now the largest single-roof ice facility west of the Mississippi River.

I taste it with my boys when I’m at the rink, to see how many kids jump out of their cars with their hockey bags, get ready to hit the ice, Marleau mused about taking his four boys Landon, Brody, Jagger and Caleb to hockey practice. It’s definitely a hockey town.

And it’s Marleau, like every other San Jose Sharks player, who put San Jose on the hockey map.