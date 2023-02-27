University of Alabama at Birmingham Athletics





BIRMINGHAM The Blazers closed the final day of the Green and Gold Classic with a win and a loss on the board. UAB ended their first game over Butler with a historic game ahead Olivia Valbak who completed a perfect game to take the Blazers to a 2-0 win. The Blazers followed with a rematch against ULM, who eliminated UAB by seven points to close out the final game of the tournament. The Green and Gold finished the day 1-1 and their record passed to 10-7. “Disappointing end to the weekend. We need to get back to work and keep improving all aspects,” said head coach AJ Daugherty. “We have four very challenging games ahead of us before we start conference play and I want to see our team grow. It’s about being prepared for the Conference USA opponents and these next four games will be great opportunities for us to have see competition.” GAME 1: UAB (2) BUTLER (0) The Blazers completed the first game of the day to make up for the rain-soaked Friday game against Butler. UAB started well, with the infield doing the heavy lifting, delivering three-and-outs to pull to the bottom of the first. the blazers’ Sierra Frazier then dropped a two-run shot into midfield to make it 2–0. Olivia Valbak proceeded to sneak into the perfect play area, with the help of her defense consistently delivering three-ups and three-downs throughout the game. In the bottom of the fifth, the Blazers got on base, but failed to capitalize. As the game crept into the final innings, Valbak suffered an injury as he advanced to second base, putting Reese Lowery as a pinch runner. The Blazers would be unable to score, but Valbak returned to the circle to complete the game, leaving the Bulldogs with no chance for runs or hits. Valbak completed the first perfect game of her career, helping the Blazers to a 2-0 win. GAME 2: UAB (0) ULM (7) UAB and ULM started the race dry. The Blazers and the Warhawks went 16 at bats between the two teams. Sarah Cespedes entered the game and gave up three hits early in the first inning with three runners on base, but she was able to stop ULM from scoring with a strikeout. The defensive efforts of both sides were enough to keep the score tied until the sixth inning. The Warhawks went on a scoring rally, with ULM scoring a run on a single by Madison Fletcher. Two more runs were added to the board from Ard, Kreps and Blount to extend the lead to seven. The Blazers failed to secure a runner on base, stranding a total of seven during the game. IN THE BOX The Blazers went ten innings before allowing a hit from their opponents.

UAB totaled eight hits between their two games on Sunday.

Number of home runs: Frazier hit a total of four home runs this weekend

NEXT ONE The Blazers return to action on Friday, March 3, where they will host SEC member Florida for a weekend series at Mary Bowers Field starting at 6 p.m.

