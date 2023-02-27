



Sydney Thunder holds the record for shortest innings in men’s T20 cricket with 5.5 overs Isle of Man were dismissed for 10 – the lowest score in men’s Twenty20 history – as they were beaten by Spain in the final game of their tour on Sunday. Spain won the toss and elected to bowl, and Isle of Man were all out within 8.4 overs. Seven players were sent off without scoring and Joseph Burrows scored the highest score with four. The previous lowest score was Sydney Thunder’s 15 vs Adelaide Strikers in 2022. Spain’s Mohammad Kamran took 4–4, including a hat-trick with the wickets of Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard in the third over. Left arm pacer Atif Mehmood also took four wickets and Lorne Burns claimed the other two in his first four balls. Spain only needed two legitimate deliveries to chase down the target. The first pitch was a no-ball before right-handed batter Awais Ahmed hit the next two for six. The match was the second of two on Saturday, with Isle of Man posting 132-8 from their 20 overs in the earlier match, but Spain won by seven wickets with 45 balls remaining. Isle of Man became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2004 and an associate member in 2017. They play matches in the European sub-regional qualifiers for T20 World Cups, but have never made it to the global qualifiers. They are currently ranked 39th in the ICC’s T20 rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/64779863 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

