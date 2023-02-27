Best FIFA Football Awards: when is it, which players have been nominated and who will win?





The Best FIFA Football Awards take place on Monday night in a pretty glitzy ceremony in Salle Pleyel, Paris. Players, coaches, goalscorers and even fans are narrowed down to a small group of nominees in a number of different categories, including the two major awards: the best FIFA players for men and women. Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas and Beth Mead, among others, are all hoping for the top prizes. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the ceremony, including how the heck it differs from the Ballon d’Or, which is an entirely different award. When is The Best FIFA Awards Ceremony? The ceremony will take place in Paris on Monday, February 27, starting at 8pm GMT (9pm CET, 3pm EST, 12am PT). It will be free to watch on FIFA+ and on FIFA’s YouTube channel. If you can’t tune, The athletic will blog the event and bring you all the updates from the French capital. What are the awards on offer and who are the nominees? The two most important prizes will be awarded from 2022 to the outstanding player from men’s and women’s football. However, there are a number of other prizes that will be awarded during the course of the evening. The best FIFA player for men The best FIFA woman player The best FIFA goalkeeper for men The best FIFA woman goalkeeper The best men’s FIFA coach Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) The best FIFA Women’s coach Sonia Bombastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Wiegman (England) The FIFA Puskas Prize Marcin Oleksy (against Stal Rzeszow)

Dmitri Payet (against PAOK Thessaloniki)

Richarlison (against Serbia) So many stunning strikes to choose from! Check out the nominees and cast your vote for our Puskas award winner #Best FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 28, 2023 The FIFA Fair Play Award The FIFA Fan Award Abdullah Al-Sulmi The only individual supporter nominated for the Fan Award is Abdullah Alsulmi. He spent 55 days walking across the Arabian desert to watch Saudi Arabia play at the 2022 World Cup. This prize would be the perfect reward for his 1600 km walk from his hometown of Jeddah to Doha. Argentine fans During the 2022 World Cup, you don’t have to travel far to find a group of Argentine supporters. They traveled in droves, made deafening noise and watched their Messi-led side take the trophy for the third time. Japanese fans In a world where fan-caused issues often dominate the headlines, the Japanese fans were a breath of fresh air in Qatar. After each of their national matches, they were seen cleaning up their designated area of ​​the stadium. Who are the previous winners? The 2022 awards are the seventh edition of The Best FIFA awards after being introduced in 2016. Here are the previous winners of all major prizes. Men’s player Ladies player Carli Lloyd from 2016

2017 Lieke Martens

2018 Martha

2019 Megan Rapinoe

2020 Lucy Bronze

2021 Alexia Putellas Men’s goalkeeper Women’s goalkeeper 2016 Not awarded

2017 Not awarded

2018 Not awarded

2019 Sari van Veenendaal

2020 Sarah Bouhaddi

Christiane Endler from 2021 Men’s coach Claudio Ranieri 2016

Zinedine Zidane 2017

2018 Didier Deschamps

2019 Jurgen Klopp

2020 Jurgen Klopp

2021 Thomas Tuchel Women’s coach 2016 Silvia Neid

2017 Sarina Wiegman

2018 Reynald Peters

2019 Jill Ellis

2020 Sarina Wiegman

Emma Hayes from 2021 Puskas Prize The Puskas Award has been awarded since 2009, but was added to The Best FIFA awards from 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009

Hamit Altintop from 2010

Neymar from 2011

2012 Miroslav Stoch

2013 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

James Rodriguez from 2014

Wendell lire 2015

2016 Mohd Faiz Subri

2017 Oliver Giroud

2018 Mohammed Salah

2019 Daniel Zsori

2020 Son Heung-min

2021 Eric Lamela (Top photo: Valeriano Di Domenico/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

