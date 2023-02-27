Ma Long, Chen Meng among 6 Chinese rowers retreating





In a major blow to India’s biggest table tennis event – the WTT Star Contender Goa – a large number of Chinese rowers, including Ma Long and Chen Meng, have withdrawn from the tournament. This development comes just a day before qualifying rounds for the WTT Star Contender begin at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. The other Chinese paddlers to withdraw from the event are Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and He Zhuojia. The World Table Tennis announced via a tweet that the withdrawals of the Chinese rowers are due to injuries and covid-19 fears. “Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and He Zhuojia have withdrawn from WTT Star Contender Goa due to covid and injuries,” WTT tweeted. The commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) also announced the replacement of all six Chinese rowers. Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Yidi and Quan Tianyi will replace Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng respectively, while Jia Nan Yuan will replace Wang Manyu. Liu Hsing-Yin from Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, has been promoted from the qualifying round to the main draw. by Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Yidi and Quan Tianyi as their Top 20 PDR replacements respectively. Frances Jia Nan Yuan will replace Wang Manyu as the WTT nominee, while Chinese Taipei’s Liu Hsing-Yin moves from qualifying to the main draw.#WTTGO pic.twitter.com/jW5wQNZqqA World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) February 26, 2023 The Indian challenge in WTT Star Contender Goa will be led by the likes of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal. The trio is joined by Payas Jain, Wesley Do Rosario, Sreeja Akula, Suhana Saini, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath, Sanil Shetty, Diya Chitale and Reeth Tennison.

