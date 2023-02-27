Victoria Ladd sits in sixth, WCU 10th in RiverTowne





Mount Pleasant, SC Senior Victoria Ladd posted an opening score of 2-under par 70 on Sunday to lead Western Carolina into a tie for sixth place at the RiverTowne Invitational hosted by Charleston Southern at the par-72, 6,107 yard RiverTowne Country Club. The Catamounts are in 10th place overall after shooting a team 294, just three strokes outside the top five after 18 of the scheduled 54 holes. The action will resume on Monday with the second round. Live scoring through BirdieFire is available online via a link at CatamountSports.com. Ladd carded three of her four birdies on the front nine on Sunday, countering a bogey to make the turn to the back nine at 2-under par. Her fourth birdie came on the par-4 10th and moved to 3-under for the day before a second bogey on the par-4 13th put her at 2-under for the day. The Greensboro, NC native then posted five straight pars to finish the day at 70. sophomore Elisabeth Lohbauer is tied for 17th after shooting an even-par 72, countering three bogeys with a trio of birdies. Seven pars and two birdies on the front nine put her home at 2-under par. She hit a third birdie on the par-4 15th, but three bogeys relegated her to even. Rest of WCU’s five-point score tied for 55th on 4-over par 76 with fifth-year senior Madison Isaacson first year student Kayleigh Baker and real freshmen Brie Mapanao each tied after 18 holes. Isaacson was even par through 10 holes with a bogey and a birdie on the front nine before four straight bogeys between the 11th and 14th holes led to her 4-over round. Baker also had five bogeys with a birdie on the par-4 sixth, while Mapanao carded a birdie on the par-3 14th to work against three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-4 12th. Play untethered as an individual, sophomore Kaitlyn Wingnean shot a 2-over par 74 to go into Monday’s second round tied for 34th overall. The Edmonton, Alberta product made three birdies in a row over her first four holes to start the day and finished with five bogeys and nine pars over the last 14 holes of the first round. Boston College had a team score of 285 in the opening round and led the field of 19 teams in four strokes over a two-way tie between Tulane and Charleston at 289. Morehead State ranks fourth with 290 and Elon rounds out the top five with 291 . Five players top the individual standings with 3-under par 69, including Carla Bernat (Tulane), Susana Olivares (Jacksonville), Phoebe Carles (UNC Asheville), Annabelle Jennings (Longwood) and Sarah Kahn of High Point. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Women’s Golf and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountWGolf). 10 West Carolina 294 = 294 (+6) T6 Victoria Ladd (2) 70 = 70 (-2)

T17 Elisabeth Lohbauer (4) 72 = 72 (E)

T55 Madison Isaacson (1) 76 = 76 (+4)

T55 Kayleigh Baker (3) 76 = 76 (+4)

T55 Brie Mapanao (5) 76 = 76 (+4)

T34 Kaitlyn Wingnean (ind.) 74 = 74 (+2)

