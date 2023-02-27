Isle of Man achieved worst ever T20 score against Spain, score, results, highlights, video, lowest scores





Isle of Man were knocked out for just 10 in an international match against Spain on Sunday, the lowest ever tally in the history of men’s Twenty20 cricket. Joseph Burrows was the Isle of Man’s top scorer with four, while seven men were dismissed for nothing. Left-arm fast bowlers Atif Mehmood and Mohammad Kamran each took four wickets. Kamran’s swipe included a hat-trick in the third over as he returned Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard. In reply, the Spanish side secured victory on just two balls after opener Awais Ahmed hit back-to-back sixes. Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every Test & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Handscomb doesn’t get ahead of things | 00:40 The previous lowest score in the format was last year’s Sydney Thunders 15 against Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s Big Bash League. Before Sunday, the lowest international T20 total was 21 made by Turkey against the Czech Republic in 2019. Crazy, just crazy, Spain coach Corey Rutgers told cricbuzz.com. Kamran and Mehmood got a good swing and they just kept hitting pads and stumps. It just went four for four, five for five, six for six, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. Rutgers added: Thanks to the Isle of Man boys for coming, they brought a young team and gave us some tough games. I hope they are not too demoralized, but I am sure they will only learn from it. There was no hint of the drama to come when the two sides met earlier in the day. Isle of Man made 132-8 before Spain galloped to victory by seven wickets with 45 balls remaining. Their two-ball defeat was the sixth and final meeting in a tour of Spain that saw the visitors fail to win a game. The Isle of Man became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and participated in World Cup qualifiers in 2016 and 2018. Best sports team of all time: Australia win sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title One of the greatest leaders in any sport: Aussie skippers incredibly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/cricket-news-2023-isle-of-man-hit-worst-ever-t20-score-against-spain-score-results-highlights-video-lowest-scores/news-story/b37af4aa8993f4127e15778ddf82a4f9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos