Why Michael Alford’s chess move on the ACC was powerful

FSU football is one of the most valuable brands in college football. Ironically, unlike most colleges, FSU is good and even elite in numerous other sports, but football is the driving force behind everything in terms of revenue and TV contracts.

FSU has carried the ACC since joining the conference in the early 1990s. If you’re a casual fan, it’s no coincidence that FSU football seemingly always gets the primetime spots.

The Noles had eight primetime games in the 2022 season after finishing the 2021 season 5–7.

It’s the by-product of so many years of playing at the elite level. People want to see the Noles win or lose, but either way, they tune in, and that’s music to TV executives.

FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford understands the value of the FSU football brand to the ACC, but more importantly, the value of FSU’s national brand.

It is no coincidence that Michael Alford slowly built up to what he did Friday with his public statements about FSU and the ACC.

It started during the 2022 season when FSU achieved excellent TV ratings in primetime games, and Alford promoted those achievements on social media.

After further research and many conversations, Michael Alford finally said what every FSU football fan has been saying for the past several years: FSU needs to get more money from the ACC or find an alternate route to get more money (leave the ACC).

This is why the decision to make public statements on the matter was a strong one.