Norrie of Tennis-Brit turns the script and beats Alcaraz in the Rio final





(Reuters) – Britain’s Cameron Norrie fought back from a set down to beat world number two Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 6-4 7-5 in the Rio Open final on Sunday. to him in the Buenos Aires decider a week ago. Norrie, who clinched his first ATP title of 2023 and fifth overall, looked set for a second straight defeat to the defending clay-court champion when he was broken in the second set. But with US Open champion Alcaraz needing his right leg midway through the set, Norrie seized momentum and won four games in a row to tie the game. After two trading breaks in the third set, Alcaraz saved two break points in an epic ninth game, but Norrie converted a break point opportunity on the fourth attempt in the penultimate game before claiming victory at the ATP 500 event. “I looked ready and I managed to flip a switch and flip it, so it was a good day,” said Norrie, who lost to Richard Gasquet in the Auckland final last month, in comments from the ATP. “I’ve had to fight a lot of demons in the last few weeks, but I just managed to play well in the big moments and that’s what it took today.” Alcaraz, who was sidelined for more than three months with abdominal and hamstring injuries, also had to be treated for a left thigh problem during his semi-final victory over qualifier Nicolas Jarry on Saturday. “It was the end of two tough weeks of tennis and of course you are not at your best physically,” said Alcaraz. “I felt something in my leg and it didn’t really help me. Now it’s time to recover.” Alcaraz said the injury would have to be assessed but did not close the door on participating in Mexico next week. “I really like Acapulco. I want to go there and play for the Mexican fans,” he said. (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

