PICS: Ranbir Kapoor watched playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly; Is the actor finally doing his biopic?





Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. He teams up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Audiences look forward to seeing their magical chemistry on the big screen. Today, the actor promoted his film along with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. The pictures of them playing cricket together have surfaced on social media and their fans cannot keep calm. Amid the reports of Ranbir doing Sourav’s biopic, the pictures of it have got cinema buffs quite excited. Ranbir Kapoor and Sourav Ganguly play cricket together In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen in an all black look with ‘Ranbir’s Makkaar’ written on it. His t-shirt also says ‘RK’ and the number 8 on the back. On the other hand, Ganguly is seen wearing a white T-shirt with ‘Dada’s Jhoothi’ written on it. He also printed ‘Ganguly’ and the number 99 on the back. Both enjoy the game on the field. It will certainly be interesting to see Ranbir pen the role of Ganguly in his biopic. Have a look: Recently, Sourav Ganguly was in Mumbai and during his visit, he confirmed that he was writing the script. He told News 18, “I will be in Mumbai for several works. There are discussions about the script of the biopic. I am writing the script myself. The screenplay will be discussed with Luv Production House. The biopic did not progress much. Due to the tight schedule from me and the production house, the work actually didn’t get going. This time it will be done soon.” Earlier, he expressed the wish that Ranbir would play a role in his biopic. Since then, Ranbir’s name has been doing the rounds for the film. Work front Ranbir’s Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar is scheduled for release on March 8. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film will hit theaters in August 2023. READ ALSO: Ranbir Kapoor reveals that THESE three recent films impressed him as an audience

