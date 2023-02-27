The Best FIFA Football Awards: times, how to watch on TV and online





Will Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe whether Lionel Messi will be named the best FIFA men’s player? Shall Alex Morgan, Alexia Putellas or Beth Mead creates the women’s prize? It’s only been a few short months since Benzema and Putellas picked up the Ballon d’Or for their 2021-22 heroics, but not to be outdone by France Football, FIFA is now gearing up to present their own awards . When are the Best FIFA Football Awards? The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 will take place in Paris on Monday, February 27, 2023, with the ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. For the first time since January 2020, guests will be able to attend the event in person instead of virtually (due to the covid-19 pandemic, in case you forgot). Full screen Robert Lewandowski was voted best men’s player for 2021. ALBERT GEA REUTERS How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards in the United States You can stream The Best FIFA Football Awards live on FIFA’s official YouTube channel. The finalists for the best FIFA player for men For performance between August 8, 2021 and December 18, 2022. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Argentina) The finalists of the best FIFA Women’s Player For performance between August 7, 2021 and July 31, 2022. Beth Mead (Arsenal/England)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave/USWNT)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain) The finalists of the Best FIFA Men’s Coach Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) The finalists of the best FIFA Women’s Coach Sonia Bombastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Wiegman (England) The finalists of the best FIFA men’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Seville/Morocco)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina) Full screen Alexia Putellas, the best female player of 2021, is working on her recovery after a serious injury. INMA FLOWERS DiarioAS The finalists of the best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea/Germany)

Mary Earps (Manchester United/England)

Christiane Endler (Lyon/Chile) The finalists of the FIFA Pusks Award The contenders for the Best FIFA Fan Award Abdullah Al Salmi (Saudi Arabia): Abdullah traveled on foot from his hometown of Jeddah to Qatar, walking through the Saudi Arabian desert, to support his national team at the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina National Team Fans (Argentina): Argentina fans traveled in impressive numbers to Qatar to provide incredible support for their team’s ultimately victorious FIFA World Cup campaign, and millions of fans then welcomed their heroes home to Buenos Aires and around the world. whole country.

Fans of the Japan national team (Japan): Japanese fans gained worldwide recognition for their tradition of staying behind after World Cup matches to clean the stadium. How were the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 selected? Nominees for the best players, goalkeepers and coaches awards were chosen by two expert panels one for men’s football and one for women’s football. Who Votes in The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022? Media representatives, national coaches, national team captains and the general public were all able to vote in each of the categories of The Best FIFA Football Awards, reducing the number of nominees in each category to three finalists. Voting for the general public closes on February 3, although you have until Sunday, February 26 to vote vote for the winner of the Best FIFA Fan Award until the day before the ceremony (February 26).

