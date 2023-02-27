Devils Land Meier, Jeannot to Tampa for 5 Picks, Foote

With the NHL trade deadline looming in five days, teams are busy finding ways to either stock up for a long playoff run or improve themselves for the future. Some deals have already closed, others will start during the week. The flurry expected this Friday on trade deadline day will be like Christmas morning for hockey fans around the world.

This will be a one-stop shop for all trades until driving and trading ceases on March 3. The Bo Horvat trade, symbolizing one of the biggest deals in 2022-23, is where we start. Please note that all transactions are in order of most recent.

February 26: The Tampa Bay Lightning trades Cal Foote, a 2015 1st round pick, 2024 2nd round pick, 2023 3rd round pick, 2023 4th round pick and a 2023 5th round pick to Nashville for Tanner Jeannot

Snapshot:It’s an absolute arms race in the Eastern Conference. Tampa Bay has unloaded a package to acquire Jeannot, who has scored just five goals and 14 points in 59 games this season. The prize can increase the asking price for other players. Jeannot will be surrounded by tons of talent and could be a crucial piece for the Lightning in what will likely be a dogfight through the playoffs. The Predators walk away with Foote, Tampa’s 14th overall pick in 2017 and five draft picks, including a first.

February 26: The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Andreas Englund.

Snapshot: With Erik Johnson (no relation) now injured, the Avalanche needed some depth. Johnson played for the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup last season. Coach Jared Bednar knows his strengths and weaknesses and thought it was a good idea to have him back.

February 26: TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks. The details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Snapshot: Meier was one of the most coveted players available for this trade deadline. He is a top-notch 220-pound winger with the strength and willingness to play a physical game. The Swiss star scored 31 goals in 57 games this season.

February 26: Dallas Stars acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Montreal Canadiens for Denis Gurianov

Snapshot: Neither Dadonov (four goals, 18 points) nor Gurianov (two goals, nine points) have great seasons, but Dadonov, 33, is the more proven scorer. He has scored 20 or more goals in the NHL four times. The Stars are a midfield scoring team and Dadonov gives them extra depth. Montreal retains 50% of Dadonov’s rescue. The Habs are no doubt hoping that the six-foot-tall Guryanov, 25, could be a diamond in the rough.

February 26: The St. Louis Blues traded center Ivan Barbashev to the Vegas Golden Knights for a prospect

Snapshot: Barbashev has 36 goals and 89 points in his last 140 games with the Blues. Barbashev also likes to hit. He is a UFA pending and the Blues chose not to sign him. He can boost the Vegas attack. The Golden Knights are still expected to take a bigger step. A center of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Dean was a 2021 first round pick.

February 25: St. Louis Blues Claim Kasperi Kapanen From Waivers

Snapshot:St. Louis has already made a few deals in pruning its roster, and head coach Craig Berube has been vocal lately about players not putting in the expected effort. The Penguins were in a downward spiral and Kapanen was a result of that. With just seven goals this season, could a new environment with the Blues help both?

February 25: The Nashville Predators trade Nino Niederreiter to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2024 2nd Round Pick

Snapshot:The Jets acquire the winger, who is just two goals short of 20 for the third season in a row. Winnipeg is 16th in scoring and adding Niederreiter should bring some more goals into the scoring column. Nashville will make it to a second round next season and will have eight picks in the first three rounds in the next two drafts.

February 25: The Colorado Avalanche trades Shane Bowers to the Boston Bruins for Keith Kinkaid

Snapshot:The Bruins drop Bowers, who was once a first-round pick but has only one NHL game to his name. Kinkaid will provide depth in the fold for the Avalanche. The gains serve as depth moves for both teams.

February 25: The New York Rangers trade Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks for William Lockwood and a 2026 7th round pick

Snapshot:There are rumors that Patrick Kane just wants to join the Rangers. This trade wasn’t exactly what people expected, but it sends the Canucks a player who never quite hit the way the Rangers envisioned.

February 23: The Washington Capitals trade Dimitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins for Craig Smith, a 2023 1st round pick, 2025 2nd round pick, and a 2024 3rd round pick. The Minnesota Wild will absorb 50% of Orlov’s deal, receive Boston’s 5th round pick for 2023 and send Andrei Svetlakov’s rights to Washington.

Snapshot:The Capitals decided to retool and got a head start in the process. 50% of Orlov’s expiring contract was absorbed by the Minnesota Wild, while the other half was taken by the Bruins. The Wild works as a go-between again to make a deal. The Capitals were presented with a plethora of choices while adding the Bruins to an already deep squad, positioning them as the likely team to beat not only in the East, but in the league as well.

February 22: The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Chicago for future considerations

Snapshot:The Senators threw a $4.5 million cap hit on the Blackhawks with a 2023 second round pick, adding to Chicago’s already impressive haul in the upcoming draft. Over the course of the next two seasons, Chicago has four first-round picks and five second-round picks—more likely to be added in the coming weeks. The tag for future considerations is certainly an interesting element to look at, while also keeping an eye on what Ottawa will do next.

February 22: The Vegas trades Shea Weber’s contract, plus a 2023 fifth-round pick, to the Arizona Coyotes for American League defenseman Dysin Mayo.

Snapshot: Weber’s career is over, but his contract is to continue on long-term injured reserve through the 2025-2026 NHL season. The Golden Knights had to get rid of it to prevent the Golden Knights from facing salary cap issues this off-season. The Coyotes can use the LTIR dollars to reach the salary cap next season.

February 19: The Ottawa Senators trade Tyler Motte to the New York Rangers for Julien Gauthier and a conditional pick for the 7th round of 2023

Snapshot: Motte returns to Broadway for the second season in a row and the conditional pick Ottawa receives will be Winnipeg’s 6th round pick as the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Another move by New York to strengthen the lineup for a long playoff run.

February 13: The Minnesota Wild acquires a 2025 4th round pick from Toronto in exchange for taking 50% of Ryan O’Reilly’s contract; The Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Ryan O’Reilly from the Wild and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues; The Blues acquire Adam Gaudette, Mikhail Abramov, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Snapshot: Rather than write it all in the headline, the long and short of it is that Minnesota entered the fray to ease Toronto’s financial burden, while taking a fourth round for its troubles. After buying 50% of O’Reilly’s contract in St. Louis, they shipped it to Toronto at a 50% discount. The Maple Leafs finally finish with a $1.875 million cap hit. But it came with a heavy pack of pickaxes bound for St. Louis. Abramov is only 21 but has shown glimpses of a scoring threat. This was an all-in-to-win move for Toronto.

February 9: The St. Louis Blues trade Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to The New York Rangers for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner and conditional 2023 1st and 4th round picks.

Snapshot: Kind of a domino effect that affected other deals (Toronto’s) while potentially hindering other attackers (Patrick Kane). Tarasenko gives the Rangers another dynamic scoring option that has already pocketed two in five games. The Blues get change and keep half of Tarasenko’s contract. The first round obtained will be either Dallas or the Rangers, whichever has the least value. The fourth round pick will become a third if the Rangers make the playoffs.

February 5: The San Jose Sharks trade Jaycob Megna to the Seattle Kraken for a conditional 2023 4th round pick

Snapshot: Megna has only played in one game since the deal and the fourth-round conditional pick depends on whether Seattle sends its own fourth-round pick or Colorado’s. This is a light deal, but both teams are expected to be very active before or especially on the day of the trade deadline.

January 30: The Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and 2023 1st Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

Snapshot: The Islanders pick up the oft-scoring centerman, who gives them a shot at a playoff push. They also inked him to a new contract. Every deal comes with a price, and Canucks picks up an intriguing prospect in Raty. The first round pick is protected and becomes a pick for 2024 if the islands choose between 1-12. Beauvillier’s time on the island was over and in Vancouver he scored six points (4-2) in seven games. The change of scenery has helped so far.