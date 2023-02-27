Qualifiers go first as WTT Star Contender Goa is all set to begin









YEAR |

Updated: February 27, 2023 8:59 AM IS

Panjim (Goa)[India]Feb 27 (ANI): Three qualifying rounds spread over two days will begin from Monday with the official proceedings of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa here at Panjim’s Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor stadium.

In what will be a huge opportunity for the next generation of Indian table tennis, 15 Indian paddlers led by senior pro Harmeet Desai in men’s singles and 13, led by world No. 84 Archana Kamath in women’s singles, will attempt one of the eight qualifying places in each draw. As many as 17 Indian pairs across a variety of formats will also attempt to book one of four qualifying spots available in the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles respectively. The main event kicks off on March 1 with four of the five finals scheduled for March 5.

Leading India in the men’s singles qualifiers, 22-year-old Manush Shah, who is currently ranked No. 109 in the world, will take the lead. Manush started the year with a bang, winning the UTT National Ranking Championships in Vadodara in January. He had also won the Ecuador Open International title in 2021.

Ahead of the event, Manush said: “I play men’s singles and also men’s doubles and mixed doubles. So yes, I want to qualify for the second stage and get as far as possible in the tournament. We are really grateful that there is a Star Contender event takes place in India and we are all very much looking forward to it.

Also looking forward to the tournament is 16-year-old Pritha Vartikar, ranked 467 in the world and playing in her first WTT senior event. According to her, “I’m very excited to play this tournament, see good players in action. It will be a really good experience for the youth. I’m looking forward to playing and want to make it to the main draw.” Another bespectacled 22-year-old from Gujarat is Manav Thakkar, the world number 127, who will also compete in the qualifiers. Manav had some success in the WTT Contender events with Harmeet Desai and is thankful that a Star Contender tournament is being hosted in India.

He also shared his thoughts a day before qualifying, saying: “I’ve been preparing in Chennai for the last two weeks. They’ve gone really well. We’re all pumped up and I look like I’m in good shape. I think it’s a very good opportunity for me and other youngsters as we can learn from the top players by watching them live in action I am sure I will see them how they practice and how they prepare for the games or how much time they take for recovery or what they do after the game or what happens if they win or lose these are the really little things that we can’t see when we watch online or on YouTube so I think those are the things that a young person should do observe and learn from.”

The likes of Manush, Pritha and Manav will face some tough opponents in the qualifiers alongside their own teammates such as senior pros Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty in the men’s and Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women’s.

For example, in the men’s draw, World No. 73 Mizuki Oikawa of Japan and World No. 95 Kang Dongsoo of Korea are veteran campaigners alongside the young and exciting 16-year-old Felix Lebrun of France, who gave Chinese legend Ma Long a fight last year in Budapest. Among the women, alongside world number 72 Adina Diaconu of Romania and world number 85 Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China, another exciting French teen this time of Indian descent, Prithika Pavade, will be hard nuts to beat. creak.

A total of 200 players from 30 countries will participate in the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023, featuring at least five top-20 players in both the men’s and women’s singles main draws. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/qualifiers-go-first-as-wtt-star-contender-goa-gets-all-set-to-start20230227085924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos