Baseball drops late at Georgia State to wrap up opening weekend





Next game: at New Orleans 3/3/2023 | 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT Mar 03 (Fri) / 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT bee New Orleans History Atlanta, GA. A three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning by Georgia State helped the Panthers get past Brown for a 6–5 win on Sunday afternoon, completing a four-game sweep. GAME ONE The teams began the day by concluding their suspended game Saturday, which Georgia State won by a 10-1 final. The game resumed in the fifth inning, then Ray Sass driven in Shooter Boree with an RBI double down the left field line to make it a 4-1 game. GSU tacked on four in the sixth and two in the eighth for the win. GAME TWO In the last episode, senior Derian Morphew went 4-for-5 with two RBIs from the opening spot and sophomore Conor Cooke went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI in his collegiate debut. freshman Dylan Reed made his first career start on the mound, allowing only one run on four hits in 5.0 innings of work with four strikeouts. The Bears outhit Georgia State 10-8 in the series final and twice had a two-run lead in the late innings, but the Panthers answered back each time in the bottom of the inning. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, Cooke led off and singled in his first career at bat, moved to second on a sac-bunt by Sass, then scored on a double by Morphew to tie the game : 1-1 . The Bears took their first lead of the series in the sixth with three consecutive hits to start the frame. Jared Johnson later tagged a two-out single to left field to plate Michael Petersen with an insurance run to put Brown up 3-1. Georgia State tied the game with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning before the Bears scrambled back to go 5-3 in the eighth on an RBI single by Cooke and an RBI double by Morphew. However, the long ball did it again in the Bears’ eighth inning when a two-out three-run homer gave the Panthers a 6-5 lead, and they retired the side in the ninth to secure the weekend sweep. set. Brown heads back south this Friday and Sunday for a three-game series at the University of New Orleans. All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

