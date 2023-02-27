Sports
“West Indies Masters / Veterans Cricket Concepts & Progress to date
By Colin E. H. Croft
Kaieteur News –The concept of West Indies Veteran or Masters Cricket teams, with divisions into age groups; Over 40; Over 50; people over 60; is not new. Even when I started playing cricket for the West Indies in 1976/77 as a 23 year old some of the older players were on that team; Roy Fredericks, Deryck Murray, David Holford and Clive Lloyd; were already eager to establish such ongoing situations for WI cricket.
Their thoughts were that, even if the retired players might not be playing Tests or One-Day Internationals, their presence on the cricket grounds and dressing rooms could at least inspire and educate some of the younger, aspiring players. WI international cricketers. Why not? After all, there were always lots of rowdy gatherings of retired WI players around the cricket, some in big positions as unofficial coaches, selectors, liaison officers or even commentators.
Lance Gibbs, Sir Gary Sobers, Charlie Griffith, Sir Wes Hall, Jerry Gomez, Cammie Smith, Sir Everton Weekes, Sir Clyde Walcott, Sven “Charlie” Stayers, Easton McMorris, Seymour Nurse, Basil Butcher, Jackie Hendricks, Richard “Prof Edwards, Clifford Mc Watt, Joe Solomon, Berkeley Gaskin, Charlie Davis, Bryan Davis, Michael “Joey” Carew, Pascal Roberts, Alfred Valentine, Sonny Ramadhin, Rohan Kanhai, Steven Camacho, Michael Findlay, JK Holt – are just a few of the former illustrious WI cricketers I had only met in my first year playing for the West Indies in 1977. Since then I have met many more.
I had played with some, for Guyana, and also against a few. Their suggestions and guidance have always been incredibly valuable. Others, such as Sir Wes and Sir Clyde, continued to play club cricket in Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados long after they retired from international cricket.
For whatever reason, especially in the Caribbean, the concept of Masters Cricket never really caught on, even though some mentioned; Basil Butcher, Joe Solomon, Bryan Davis, “Joey” Carey, “Prof” Edwards, Seymour Nurse, and even JK Holt; were still sufficiently fit, had played club cricket and would come to our practice nets to do demonstrations and coaching. Those were great days, but the West Indies have also been the only international cricket team not to continue that concept of former international players playing together regularly after international retirement.
Fast forward to 1998. By then I was long retired as a WI cricketer. I remember taking my late wife, Gail, to “play mass” at Trinidad & Tobago’s Carnival, with Peter Minshall’s massive contest-winning band “RED”just hours before I boarded a plane to the US and from there to India, to take part in an International Masters Cricket Tournament, with a pseudo-WI Masters team featuring players such as Collis King, Joel Garner, Alvin Kallicharran, Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Gordon Greenidge.
Many presentations about Masters Cricket have been circulated over the past twenty years, some even played in the Caribbean, but nothing sufficiently serious or continuous, until this recent attempt by CWIMA Cricket West Indies Masters Association – of which Big Mans is a product of Cricket .
I only found out about the CWIMA by chance in 2022. I read an article online published by Tony Mc Watt, son of the late former WI player Clifford Mc Watt, and whose publications cover WI cricket. When I contacted him, I was put through to one of CWIMA’s lead coordinators, Raj Singh.
I was then invited to participate and lend some information and knowledge from my cricket past to CWIMA, for an international tournament in Houston, Texas, USA, featuring West Indies Masters, USA Masters, Canada Masters and USA A Masters. Very pleasant and surprisingly I even got the honor of being an ambassador.
That tournament in Houston in 2022 opened my eyes to what CWIMA was really about. Yes, it’s about many older cricketers playing the game they’ve always loved. However, most of the players were not WI or other internationals at all. Most were professionals in many other aspects of life unrelated to cricket. The only thing they really had in common was that they all had a desire; even a craving; like Lord Alfred Tennison’s The Lotos Eaters; to continue sampling, playing and even painfully enjoying the game they had all loved all their lives; cricket.
The Caribbean has a total of about seven million people. That means there are also seven million team selectors, as everyone knows who should be selected, including themselves. As my old WI teammate Michael Holding once said: Crofty, one of these days the West Indies will field a cricket team of at least 165 players as each territory wants its own XI! Funny but true!
WIMA has made significant progress since I became aware of the organization in early 2022, going to World Cups in South Africa and Australia, but the pools of age group cricketers are far too small. A huge infusion of many players is needed, and necessary, if the concept is to survive well.
Most of the current CWIMA cricketers are probably well set in their professional lives, or retired, and probably well set financially as well. Therefore, they can afford to absorb the current astronomical personal costs just for that unique pleasure of traveling anywhere and playing anywhere.
While this is certainly to be welcomed, that is also quite dangerous and can even get grumpy as after investing so much money everyone wants to play regardless of the skills available and displayed. That must cause a lot of dissatisfaction and annoyance.
For CWIMA to move further and higher, with international tours to Australia, England and South Africa already completed, and perhaps proposals for tours to India and other places, one situation is remarkably clear; the pools of players from the age group should grow almost exponentially. Only then would a really strong, successful, lasting situation emerge, because there is always strength in great numbers.
Genuine financial sponsors need to be found so that many older players who may not be able to afford travel expenses can still be accommodated to participate, enjoy and play well. If those sponsors can be found as soon as possible to fund teams and tours; no individuals; then CWIMA could stay here.
