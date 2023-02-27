Realistic expectations for Trojans in 2023





USC football almost made the College Football Playoff in 2022 and here’s a look at realistic expectations for the Trojans in 2023. The 2022 season has been magical for USC’s football program. Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy and the Trojans clinched the Pac-12 title game in their first season under head coach Lincoln Riley. However, the season ended in rough fashion for USC football. The Trojans were eliminated by Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, forcing them to finish 11-2 in the regular season and miss the playoffs. Then, USC was denied a 12th win by Tulane as the Green Wave scored on the last play of the game to mount an incredible comeback. The season didn’t end the way USC football fans wanted it to, but as the Trojans struggled to complete a four-win season in 2021, they would have loved to take the 11-win season from a year ago, especially since it also includes wins against Notre Dame. Lady and UCLA. What is the outlook for USC football in 2023? USC Football lost some key players from last season led by Jordan Addison who will play in the NFL season, but the biggest problem is defense. Williams will have no shortage of guns to target with Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon, two wideouts joining the team and ranked in the top 43 according to the 247 sports composite rankings in 2023. Raleek Brown could also be in the running stepping back court, plus USC football could add the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class in Duce Robinson, who still hasn’t signed. Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson is poised for a breakout season after not playing much as a sophomore. The Trojans also landed four four-star defenders through the transfer portal to help bolster a unit that struggled in the Pac-12 last season. According to the schedule, Notre Dame on the road will be the toughest game along with the trip to Oregon late in the season. Utah, the two-time defending Pac-12 champion, is heading to Los Angeles along with the fight against UCLA, which is also home. USC football should play for the Pac-12 title next season and winning the Pac-12 title is the cap for USC. The floor for me is 10 wins and the potential is the playoff. Anywhere between 10-12 wins is realistic. I don’t see an undefeated season, but there could be a conference title and playoff berth just like in 2022 if there was one more win.

