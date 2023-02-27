Avalanche Game 57 Plus/Minus: Magnificent Malgin, Stellar Georgiev

The Colorado Avalanche has the Calgary flames playoff hopes.

With the loss to the Avalanche, the Flames are now four points behind a Wild Card spot and have played more games than any team they’re chasing. For the season, the Flames were considered the team with the best chance of challenging the Avalanche in the Western Conference. Now there’s a good chance they won’t even get into the playoffs.

On Saturday night, their offense was contained and the Avalanche exposed their goaltending.

As with any game, you take the good with the bad, so time to look at the pluses and minuses in the game against the Flames.

+ That Malgin target

I said after he was hired that I really like Malgin’s game. He holds the puck and tries to play when he gets the chance.

But even I could never have seen such a goal coming. Nikita Zadorov will want to burn the tape on it, since Malgin’s stuttering step completely fooled him. But that move would have been forgotten if Malgin hadn’t finished it. His perfectly placed shot was the icing on the cake.

Since the addition of Matt Nieto, the team’s depth scoring has improved tremendously. A big part of that is that both Malgin and Nieto are on the fourth line, so Bednar has players he can trust.

+ Sam Girard’s Zone Entry Defense

The scout next to me in the press box commented on how well Girard did defending zone entrances. There were several times when the Flames tried to get in on Girard on the right wing, and he poked the puck away and started the breakout the other way. A major reason for the team’s turnaround is Girard’s improved play on the blue line.

+Alex Newhook

The goal was great and much needed for Newhook. He had not scored in eight games and needed something good offensively.

But where he stood out in this game for me was on the defensive side. He had to hunt around Nazem Kadri a lot and stuck with him. In the third period, he shadowed Kadri around the zone and finally to the blue line. When Kadri tried to stickhandle around him, Newhook jabbed the puck into the neutral zone, allowing the rest of the avalanche skaters to change clothes.

Do I think there’s a chance he could be traded this week? Yes I could see it but it should be 100% for the right player as he finally seems to be comfortable in the

+ Alexander Georgiev

A week ago, Georgiev told me that he actually felt better during the second game of this back-to-backs, and that’s how it looked again. The lighter workload against the Jets was crucial as he looked fresh. On the first shift of the game, he had to extend his left pad to make a big save on Huberdeau. The Avalanche looked a little tired in the second period and had to be sharp and stop 16 of the Flames’ 17 shots.

With this win, he now moves into a tie for fourth in the NHL in wins. Pretty impressive in his first year as a starter.

+ The tribute to Nazem Kadri

That had to be one of the better tribute videos the organization has put together. Granted, Kadri gave them a lot of great content to put in the video, but it was very well done. And it obviously meant a lot to Kadri, because he was visibly emotional.

– The mysterious French injury

On Saturday afternoon, the Avalanche made a small trade, but one that really makes you wonder.

They bought veteran goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Boston for Shane Bowers. With Justus Annunen and Jonas Johansson, it seems the Avalanche is fine in terms of depth, so why take this step?

We asked Bednar after the game if there had been a setback for Francouz, and this is the answer we got.

Bednar on Francouz’s injury: “We had a period of 3-4 weeks, actually 4 weeks. We’re not quite two of those. He hasn’t had any setbacks, but there are no guarantees it will be exactly 4.” — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) February 26, 2023

Clear as mud, right? He hasn’t had a setback, but maybe the original timeline wasn’t right? The Avalanche has a busy schedule ahead of them and is unable to drive Georgiev into the ground. Francouz’s injury is quite concerning.

+Nathan MacKinnon

At the moment this can be a regular part of Plus/Minus. MacKinnon legitimately looks like he could challenge Connor McDavid for the crown of best player in the world right now. He plays light-out hockey.

– Rodrigues… Again

I will say, he showed some signs of life, as he looked good for a few, but the shots were stopped quite easily. His strength at the start of the year was that he held the puck that extra half second to play. Right now, he’s holding the puck half a second too long and teams are forcing him to foul.

+ Standing up for each other

We don’t always get reruns in the press box, but on the surface, the Backlund hit on MacKinnon didn’t seem so bad. The star did not like it and objected to the hit. With the game pretty much in hand for the Avalanche, I enjoyed seeing Byram and Rantanen let Backlund know it’s not okay to make runs on MacKinnon. Obviously, there are probably other players you’d rather handle that business with, but you want to stand up for your star anyway.