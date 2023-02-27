On top of the world: three landmarks in the tennis rankings

Novak Djokovic set a new record in men’s and women’s tennis on Monday for the total number of weeks at the top of the world rankings.

The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slams titles starts his 378th week in pole position, ahead of Steffi Graf, who spent 377 weeks at the top of the women’s rankings in her career.

“It’s surreal in a way to be number one in the world for weeks, to match Steffi Graf, who is one of the greatest of our sport, both men and women,” said Djokovic, whose first stint at the top started in July 2011 after his first win at Wimbledon.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three landmarks in the ranking:

– Pat Rafter: Two Slams, a week at number one –

Australia’s Pat Rafter served and volleyed his way to the 1997 and 1998 US Opens, two of his 11 career titles.

However, Rafter was plagued by shoulder problems throughout his career and retired in 2001, aged just 29 with two heartbreaking defeats in the Wimbledon final, unwanted memories.

Rafter was world number one for just one week from 26 July 1999, the first Australian man to reach the summit since John Newcombe in 1971.

He took the top spot from Andre Agassi and then quickly handed it over to Pete Sampras.

Rafter remains the only player to hold the number one position for only one week since the rankings began in the 1970s. Next on the list are Evonne Goolagong and Carlos Moya, who each spent two weeks at the summit.

“I always joke with the players. They say, ‘Congratulations, mate, you’ve become No. 1.’ I say: ‘Yes, a week.’ They say, “At least you got it. At least you can say you’re here.”

– Rafael Nadal: 18-year veteran in the top 10 –

Rafael Nadal first broke into the top 10 in the world on April 25, 2005 — and the 22-time major winner has stayed there ever since.

He was only 18 at the time; now he is 36.

Nadal was also number one for 209 of those weeks, reaching the top for the first time in August 2008.

The Spaniard’s spell in the top 10 has spanned 900 consecutive weeks, a feat not even Novak Djokovic or the now-retired Roger Federer can boast.

Story continues

Only Martina Navratilova, with 1,000 straight weeks in the WTA top 10, can better Nadal’s amazing longevity.

Navratilova was in the top 10 from the first automated ranking on November 3, 1975 to December 26, 1994.

– Steffi Graf: pioneer for women –

Djokovic was barely three months old when Graf became world number one for the first time in August 1987.

The German star was only 18 and would stay on top of the pile for 186 weeks in her first period.

It was a milestone in the women’s game, as it came the day after Graf won the first of her 22 majors at the French Open.

She was also the first woman outside of Martina Navratilova, who spent 322 weeks at the top spot, and Tracy Austin in seven years, to rise to the number one ranking.

Graf, who won 107 career titles, retired in August 1999.

dj/rox