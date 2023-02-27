Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters 2023: View Full T20 Tournament Schedule





The schedule of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters 2023 has been released and the three-team tournament will commence from March 10, 2023 to March 20, 2023 at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar. The first season of the Legends League Cricket was loved by the fans and the second season is also expected to receive the same love and popularity. Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of Legends League cricket said in a statement that Legends League Cricket Masters was a huge success last season. We received heartwarming reactions from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a great experience for our viewers. Despite Covid restrictions, we had over 250 million viewers during the first season and we expect a huge response from fans around the world this year. Legends from over 12 countries will be taking part and the atmosphere will be exciting in the stadium and in the city with over 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for over 8 days throughout the tournament. The tournament will consist of three teams, India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions. The tournament will feature famous players such as Robin Uthappa, S. Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chaminda Vaas, Aaron Finch, Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Ross Taylor, Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes among all the teams. Full Schedule of the Legends League Cricket (Masters) 2023: Date Matches Location Time 10/03/2023 Indian Maharajas vs Asiatic Lions Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST 11/03/2023 World Giants vs India Maharajas Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST 13/03/2023 Asia Lions vs World Giants Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST 14/03/2023 Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST 15/03/2023 India Maharajas vs World Giants Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST 16/03/2023 World Giants vs Asiatic Lions Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST 18/03/2023 Position 2 vs Position 3 Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST 20/03.2023 Rank 1 vs Winner Eliminator Asia Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST/5:30 PM AST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/legends-league-cricket-llc-masters-2023-check-full-schedule-for-the-t20-tournament-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

