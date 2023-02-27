Sports
The football tandem Rutgers of Pat Flaherty and Scott Vallone leaves an impression on three star Jack Hines
There may not be a better or more experienced offensive line coach in college football than Pat Flaherty, who returns to Rutgers football after 35 years. He returns with Super Bowl rings and nearly two decades of NFL experience.
Named the new offensive line coach at Rutgers in early February, Flaherty won two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants, spending a total of 11 seasons with the franchise. He was on six NFL teams in his nearly 20 years in the league.
Think of Jack Hines, one of the best offensive linemen in the Northeast and a player who is a priority recruit to Rutgers football. The three-star recruit, recently offered by North Carolina as well as the state of Floridasaid Flaherty’s resume is certainly impressive.
He’s a really good guy, definitely knows what he’s talking about, Hines told Rutgers Wire about Flaherty.
I am very excited to continue building our relationship.
He is a down to earth man who has been around for a while.
Hines is an offensive tackle at Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT). He is ranked the No. 8 prospect in Connecticut by 247Sports and the No. 64 offensive tackle in the country.
Flaherty’s skills as a coach are certainly impressive and unique in college football. He works at Rutgers with Scott Vallone, who was named offensive line assistant in mid-February.
A former Rutgers standout defensive lineman, Vallone begins to grow and expand his coaching career. He was a four-star recruit from Long Island who, after graduating from Rutgers in 2012, spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.
He’s a younger man who’s been through it and knows what he’s talking about, Hines said.
