MUST SEE: Sharks Retire Patrick Marleau’s Jersey

The retirement of the San Jose Sharks from Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 jersey did not leave the audience dry eyed.

The organization pulled out all the stops for their first retirement in franchise history. San Jose Sharks front office members and former players performed as part of the on-ice crowd, including Mike Grier, Tim Burke, Evgeni Nabokov, Mike Ricci, Ryan Clowe, Douglas Murray and Owen Nolan.

Marleaus ex-teammates up front, current Sharks off the bench pic.twitter.com/IFddAfQCdD — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 26, 2023

There were three particularly heartfelt speeches, chosen by Marleau before his own introduction, given by key figures in Marleau’s NHL career. Kelly Hrudey, who joined the Sharks just two seasons into his 15-year NHL career, hosted Marleau in his rookie season. Marleau grew into an NHL player under the wing of the experienced goaltender. Marleau would later reveal a fun story about the two: Hrudey convinced him to buy a Corvette instead of an SUV during that rookie season.

Another figure Marleau wanted to highlight was former head coach Todd McLellan. The current Los Angeles Kings head coach was unable to appear in person at SAP Center, but still gave a speech that appeared on the scoreboard. McLellan noted that Marleau’s work ethic led to his long and historic career, as well as being an example for all teammates to follow.

Two Sharks legends pic.twitter.com/84QD26BLqC — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 26, 2023

Joe Thornton’s speech left both him and Marleau teary-eyed. Thornton noted that his affiliation with Marleau began prior to the 1997 NHL Draft where they would be the first and second overall picks. But when they became teammates and roommates on road trips, their friendship took to a new level. Thornton recognized Marleau’s character as both a teammate and a friend.

When Marleau took the stage, he was quick to thank many of the figures who shaped him into the player and person he is today:

He first thanked the late Bryan Marchment. “Mush” was an old teammate of Marleau’s and also helped Patrick secure his first date with his eventual wife, Christina. Marleau mentioned the importance of his agent Don Baizley, who passed away in 2013. “He was not only my agent, but also my confidant, a friend and trusted advisor.” Of these individuals, Marleau said, “Both men are truly missed here tonight.”

During his speech, Marleau thanked numerous other crucial influences during his hockey career. He mentioned by name each coach he played under and the impact they had on his career. He thanked former general managers Dean Lombardi and Doug Wilson.

Marleau called out Seattle Thunderbirds teammate Tony Mohagen. “Tony and I met when we were 14, 15 years old,” Marleau said. “Tony has not only been a rock to me, but also to my family.” Marleau shared that one year during the playoffs, Mohagen left his home in Edmonton to help care for Patrick’s sons and pregnant wife.

By name, Marleau called out teammates and friends such as Ricci, Adam Graves, Grier, Marco Sturm, Nolan, Scott Hannan, Shawn Heins, Thornton and Rob Blake, all present. “All of you, and those who couldn’t be here tonight, on me, both on the ice and in my personal life. I am honored that you are all here tonight.”

“To all my teammates throughout my career, thank you for being a part of my dream come true. I am beyond privileged to be part of so many great locker rooms and great teams,” added Marleau.

Marleau took the time to thank his family, especially his parents Denis and Jeanette, who helped him play hockey in Saskatchewan as a child. Patrick also thanked his siblings Denise and Richard for helping with his chores while he was busy playing hockey. “They did it without complaining,” Marleau said.

“Richard, thank you for making me tough. I don’t know if I would have the pain tolerance I have now if it weren’t for you,’ Patrick joked.

The all-time leader in NHL games played indicated that his time in hockey took away some of the experiences he had with his four sons. “I wasn’t the dad who could coach or go on field trips, so there were tons of events I missed: concerts, plays, hockey and baseball games.”

“You never complained,” Marleau said of his sons Landon, Brody, Jagger, and Caleb. “Instead of, [you] asked to come to my games, my training… You supported me and encouraged me every day. Now it’s my turn to do that for you. I’ve been given the opportunity to be a part of your life in a way I couldn’t when I was playing… I look forward to supporting your dreams. I will always be your biggest fan.”

Marleau also shared his love for his wife Christina. “I really don’t know what I’ve done to deserve someone like you. You’ve seen me at my best. You’ve seen me at my worst. You have loved and supported me through it all.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your linemate for life” pic.twitter.com/WxD3JFQHq9 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 26, 2023

“When you look at that jersey, I pray you know how much hard work and sacrifice it took to make this happen. Thank you for choosing me as your linemate for life,” said Marleau.

Concluding his speech, Marleau quoted from his article in The players stand: “Thank you, ice hockey. For the lessons. The laugh. The tears. You made me realize my dreams.

Marleau was also joined by Bay Area sports icons Rollie Fingers, Chris Mullin and Barry Bonds, all of whom have had their jerseys retired by their respective Bay Area teams. They entered the ice just before the end of the ceremony.

No. 12 hangs in the rafters. Forever. pic.twitter.com/4XadGjJIEB — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 26, 2023

The legend of the San Jose Sharks hugged his family and watched his no. 12 sailed to the ridge of an ice rink and arena that changed his life. As Marleau put it, “It was on this rink that I grew from a boy with stars in his eyes, to a man, a husband and a father. This will always be my home. Thank you for this honor of a lifetime.”

I don’t know if I have a favorite moment, Marleau says in his speech, pausing as he cries. Because I lived my dream every day. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 26, 2023