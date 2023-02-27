



Louisville (4-25, 2-16 ACC)

vs Virginia Tech (16-13, 6-12 ACC)

February 28, 2023

KFC yum! Centre

9 p.m. ET

ACC network

Virginia Tech Sports Network SWARTSBURG After meeting three of the ACC’s top five teams in their latest trio of outings, Virginia Tech sets its sights on the bottom of the table in Louisville for a Tuesday night game. Roy Philpot and Perry Clark will be in attendance for the ACC Network at 9 p.m., while Zach Mackey and Mike Burnop will provide coverage for the Virginia Tech Sports Network. Stay connected with Tech Men’s Basketball EXPLORING THE CARDINALS Louisville has lost two straights on the road, most recently an 83-67 loss to Georgia Tech last Saturday.

Senior guard El Ellis has averaged 23.6 points over the last five games, including a 40% clip from outside the arc.

The Cardinals are led by first-year head coach Kenny Payne, who won a national championship with Louisville in 1986 as a player. The serials The Hokies snapped Louisville’s 17-game winning streak in the series last season, 75-43, in Blacksburg. It was VT’s most lopsided win in series history.

UofL still leads 36-9 in a series dating back to January 28, 1979.

Tech’s last road win of the series came on January 30, 1991 (86-79).

The Hokies are 1-8 against the Cards as ACC enemies.

Tech has a 3-19 record against UofL in Louisville and has dropped nine in a row in the road series. The Cards defeated Tech, 73-71, in their final matchup in the KFC Yum! Centre. HOKIE BUTTONS Give Basile has scored double digits in 13 games in a row. He has broken the 20-point barrier in six of the last 10 games. Over the last 10 games, Basile has averaged 21.7 ppg.

has scored double digits in 13 games in a row. He has broken the 20-point barrier in six of the last 10 games. Over the last 10 games, Basile has averaged 21.7 ppg. Basile (eighth) and Sean Pedulla (16th) gives the Hokies two of the top 16 scorers in the ACC.

(16th) gives the Hokies two of the top 16 scorers in the ACC. Hunter Kattoor is first in the league in 3FG% with 43.2% (64-148).

is first in the league in 3FG% with 43.2% (64-148). Every Hokie who played at Duke on Saturday scored the first time it has happened this season. Directed by Rodney Rice 11 points, Tech’s bench generated 19 points (two off-season). RODNEY RICE provides a spark Freshman security guard Rodney Rice had a breakout game at Duke on Saturday and went for a season-high 11 points on 3 for 5 shooting from outside the arc.

had a breakout game at Duke on Saturday and went for a season-high 11 points on 3 for 5 shooting from outside the arc. Coach Young had this to say about Rice postgame at Duke: “He’s really good. He’s a really good basketball player. That was his third game as a college player. … And any rep he gets will benefit us as we move along.”

Rice made his season debut at Syracuse on January 11, playing 29 minutes after recovering from ankle surgery in August. He subsequently broke his little finger at the end of Tech’s January 14 workout and missed the next 5.5 weeks. NEXT ONE Virginia Tech wraps up the regular season at home on Saturday with a 4 p.m. game against Florida State. The game will serve as Senior Day for Give Basil , Hunter Kattoor , Justin Mutts and three administrators.

