ESPN recognizes three coaches in Michigan





ESPN was recently released a list of the top coordinators and assistant coaches in college football. The Michigan Wolverines were represented by all three of their coordinators: offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh. Moore enters his first season as Michigan’s sole offensive coordinator. For the previous two seasons, he split responsibilities with Josh Gattis (2021) and Matt Weiss, both of whom are now unemployed. Moore is one of the country’s hottest names in coaching. After taking over the offensive line in 2021, he led the unit to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards and has been a stabilizing force on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has a decorated history with offensive coordinators, so for Moore to earn his trust to this degree speaks to his coaching prowess and inevitable future as head coach. On the defensive side of the ball, it’s no surprise to see Minters’ name here. A 2022 Broyles Award finalist, Minter led Michigan’s defense to a national top 10 finish in nearly every defensive category during his freshman year in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s defense has high hopes going into 2023 with eight returning starters. However, there’s still a slim chance he won’t return to the Wolverines. Last week it was reported that Minter had had an interview with the Philadelphia Eagles. Being in demand is the heavy price of success, but it also cements his presence on this list. Finally, Jay, Harbaugh’s son, and the longest tenure assistant coach in Michigan is recognized by ESPN. Unlike some assistant coaches in the Big Ten, Jay is on Michigan’s staff because of his coaching acumen and not his last name. Jay started mopping weight room floors in 2008 Oregon state and 13 years later, he was recognized by FootballScoop.com as the Special Teams Coordinator of the Year in 2021. Jay coached tight ends, running backs and safeties in addition to his special teams duties while in Ann Arbor, and each group thrived under Harbaughs’ younger leadership. Three Michigan coaches were featured, but in fairness there was a reason for six. The recent return of super recruiter Chris Partridge to coach the linebackers, and returning co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale both deserve recognition. However, no one deserves more than strength coach Ben Herbert, the heart and soul of the program, who Harbaugh himself tried to nominate for Broyle’s consideration last year, but was turned down because he’s not an on-field coach.

