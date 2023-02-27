CWRU Men’s Basketball Places Four on CSC Academic All-District Team





Case Western Reserve University juniors Ian Elam And Luke Thorburn and sophomores Omar Rashid And Sam Trully were each named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team for their athletic and academic achievements during the 2022-23 campaign. The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom. Honored players are selected by their school’s Sports Information Directors and must be a starter or key reserve with a cumulative average of at least 3.50 points. Being named to the Academic All-District Team puts the four CWRU players on the ballot for the Academic All-America Team. Academic All-America honorees will be announced on Tuesday, March 14 at noon. A forward, Elam played in all 24 games for the Spartans, 23 of them as a starter. He averaged 8.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the season and shot a total of 66.7% from the floor. He scored six times in double figures, including a career-high 21-point, 11-rebound output against Carnegie Mellon on January 7. Elam is an economics student with a cumulative grade point average of 3,805. Thorburn also played in all 24 games and made 23 starts at guard for CWRU during the season. He averaged 6.6 points with 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 60.2% overall and 41.7% from three-point range. He scored the first double-double of his career on November 12, scoring 16 points and collecting 11 rebounds in a win over Dickinson. Thorburn is a pre-med student and has a cumulative GPA of 3,757. Rashid is third among all CWRU players this season with 13.0 points per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 40.2% on three-point attempts. The forward added 5.3 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per game during the season. Rashid set a school record with nine blocks in a game against WashU on January 20 and scored a career-high 26 points on February 19 in the team’s UAA Championship final victory against Chicago, earning D3hoops.com Player of the Week- deserved recognition for the effort. He played in all 25 games and made nine starts and scored 18 times in double figures. Rashid has a GPA of 3.542 as a computer science major at CWRU. Trunley was another key player off the bench for the Spartans during his second campaign. He played in all 24 games and averaged 8.4 points per game on 45.0% shooting overall and 42.2% from behind the three-point line. He has added 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The guard scored a career-high 19 points in the Spartans’ season finale against Carnegie Mellon on February 25 and scored 10 or more points 12 games during the year. He has a cumulative grade point average of 3.674 as a political science major. The Spartans, ranked 14e in Division III, finished the 2022-23 season with a score of 21-3, setting a program record for most wins in a season. CWRU also won the first University Athletic Association Championship in program history and will enter the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row after securing the conference’s automatic bid for the field.

