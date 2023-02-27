Taylor Tabbed Semifinalist for Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year





DURHAM Duke women’s basketball senior Celestia Taylor was named as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday afternoon. In addition to Taylor, the list includes Brea Beal (South Carolina), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Brooke Flowers (St. Louis), Taiyanna Jackson (Kansas), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech), Rayah Marshall (USC), Aneesah Morrow (DePaul), and Angel Reese (LSU). The four finalists will be announced on March 13 and the winner will be announced on March 29 in Dallas at the Naismith Awards press conference. One of the most elite defensemen in the country, Taylor has helped the Duke women’s basketball team build one of the best defenses in the country all season. The Blue Devils currently rank third in the NCAA in scoring defense (50.9) and seventh in field goal defense (34.8) and have held each of their opponents below the season scoring average, including 15 enemies to 50 points or less . Taylor was disruptive on the defensive end as she leads the squad in total steals (58) and steals per game (2.0), both marks checking in at fifth in the ACC. She has stolen more than twice in 16 games this season, including eight games with three or more thefts and three games with at least five takeaways. The product from Valley Stream, NY ranks seventh in defensive win shares with an average of 3.5 per 40 minutes, while its player’s defensive rating is 73.0, which ranks 32nd in the nation of the 3,469 players. Taylor has led the Blue Devils to a 24-5 overall record and a second-place finish in the ACC via a 14-4 scoreline. The 24 wins are a program-best dating back to the 2017-18 season, while the 14 conference wins are the most since 2012-13. After earning the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, Duke will go live on ACC Network on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. to take on the winner of Thursday’s second round matchup between North Carolina and the winner between 10-seed Clemson and 15-seed Pitt. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/27/womens-basketball-taylor-tabbed-semifinalist-for-naismith-womens-defensive-player-of-the-year.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos